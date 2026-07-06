World Cup Games Today: Soccer Schedule, USA Vs Belgium Kickoff Time, How To Watch

There are two huge World Cup games today, Monday, July 6, as the tournament continues on, after what has already been an exciting few matches in the Round of 16, with the quarterfinals now taking shape. There’s been some crazy World Cup action over the past few days, and the soccer schedule today should deliver the same, as there are two huge games, Portugal vs Spain and USA vs Belgium, on TV today.

Here’s everything you need to know about the World Cup schedule today, including kickoff times, stadium locations, how to watch, and who the winners will be playing next in the tournament.

World Cup Games Today Start With Portugal Vs Spain

The first soccer game today is Portugal vs Spain: kickoff time 3 pm EST/12 pm PST, at Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium), live on FOX (TV), FOX One (streaming), and Telemundo (Spanish)

This matchup isn’t only an Iberian Peninsula rivalry game, but a contest between two of the top teams in Europe. Spain, highlighted by 18-year-old Lamine Yamal, has the crown after winning the European Championships in 2024, while Portugal is hoping to make one last attempt at winning the World Cup with global superstar Cristiano Ronaldo retiring from international play after this tournament.

Starting with Portugal, the national team finished second in Group K with a win and two draws. The squad then beat Croatia 2-1 in the Round of 32 thriller to advance to the next round, where they now face their biggest rival in the Round of 16. This is Ronaldo’s last World Cup run, and with a strong team around him, there is hope that Portugal can continue their run, but they need to make a big upset in the soccer game today.

Spain came into the World Cup as one of the favorites to win it all. However, it was a somewhat quiet start for the European champions, as they drew with Cape Verde before then beating Saudi Arabia and Uruguay to finish atop Group H. They then beat Austria 3-0 in the Round of 32 to move on to the Round of 16 for the third tournament in a row. Led by Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Marc Cucurella, and a very strong roster, Spain is still considered one of the favorites to win the competition and is favored to advance today.

The winner of the Portugal vs Spain World Cup game today will play the winner of the USA vs Belgium contest in the Round of 16.

USA Vs Belgium Kickoff Time, Folarin Balogun Red Card Status

The highlight game on the World Cup schedule today, at least for America, is USA vs Belgium: kickoff time 8 pm EST/5 pm PST, at Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field), live on FOX (TV), FOX One (streaming), and Telemundo (Spanish)

It’s a matchup that has seen huge drama and controversy well before kickoff, as the USMNT’s leading scorer at the World Cup, Folarin Balogun, was sent off in their Round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina with a red card and was expected to be suspended for the soccer game today against Belgium.

However, in an unexpected move, FIFA decided to suspend Balogun’s red card punishment, making him eligible to play in the USA vs Belgium game. The announcement of the decision has since sent shockwaves across the tournament and sports world, as though the way in which Balogun received the red card was controversial in its own right, the decision to let him play came under somewhat unprecedented circumstances. The Belgian team has already appealed the decision to allow the USA’s star goal scorer, but a change in decision likely won’t come before kickoff.

This World Cup so far has been the most successful in recent history for the United States, as the national team clinched Group D with wins over Paraguay and Australia before losing to Turkiye. The squad then beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 in the Round of 32, as the USMNT is now playing in the Round of 16 for the fourth time in their last four World Cup appearances. USA is a slight favorite to win the game today.

Stars to watch for the USMNT are Balogun, Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Chris Richards, and a strong squad considered the most-talented in modern American soccer history.

As for Belgium, the likely final tournament led by the ‘Golden Generation‘ got off to a slow start with draws against Egypt and Iran before beating New Zealand to finish first in Group G. The team then beat Senegal 3-2 in extra time to advance and now play the USA today. This could be the last World Cup game played by stars Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Leandro Trossard, Youri Tielemans, Jeremy Doku, and Thibaut Courtois as Belgium hopes to make the quarterfinals for the third time in their last four World Cup appearances.

The winner of the USA vs Belgium World Cup game today will play the winner of Portugal vs Spain in the Round of 16.

That is the entire World Cup schedule today, Monday, July 6, with all the information you need to know about the second-to-last day of Round of 32 games.

France, Morocco, Norway, and England have already moved on to the Round of 16. Now each team playing today is hoping to do the same, with more drama and intrigue likely to come as the tournament continues on.