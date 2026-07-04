Jesse Marsch Sums up Morocco With 3 Words

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is thinning the herd. Following a dramatic final day for Round of 32 matches, the tournament moves on to the Round of 16. Kicking off the first day of matches for this round will be Canada vs Morocco. Jesse Marsch, Canada’s coach, shared a message ahead of the match that every player on the team should heed.

At this time of year, several sports are in their offseason (NHL, NFL, & NBA) while others carry on (MLB & golf). That makes this World Cup special; it arrives at the best time for worldwide fans to enjoy the tournament without being caught up in their favorite sports teams from other sports.

With that in mind, here is what Marsch had to say about Morocco, along with some information you need to know about the Canada vs Morocco clash.

Jesse Marsch on Morocco

Following Canada’s thrilling victory that earned it a spot in the Round of 16, Marsch went to scout Morocco. The coach watched the Morocco vs Netherlands match.

Prior to the Canada vs Morocco match, Marsch shared his thoughts on what he saw, summing up what it’s like to prepare for a team like Morocco.

“Preparing for Morocco is like a gory, horrible nightmare,” Marsch said Wednesday via GOAL. “It’s like, I don’t want to watch them play. They’re too good.”

Those three words (gory, horrible nightmare) are the biggest compliment Marsch could ever pay Morocco. After all, they are the sixth-ranked soccer club for a reason.

Following that comment, he revealed the team’s focus heading into this knockout match.

“We know that everybody’s going to write us off,” Marsch said. “That’s an opportunity, right, but in the end we are focused on trying to really be our best for this match and deliver the best performance of our lives, and that can give us a chance.”

On Friday, the day before the major clash, Marsch shared more words about the highly anticipated event.

“We’ll go out there and have fun and enjoy who we are and what we are,” Marsch said via the Toronto Sun. “Part of the discussion will be to say organized but go for it, man. We know that Morocco is going to challenge every single thing we do, and this is a team that has literally zero weaknesses.”

“We have to try to be good at the things we are good at and see if that can hold up against an opponent like this.”

Canada vs Morocco: 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Match

Saturday’s match features Canada vs Morocco. We have reached the knockout phase of the tournament, so this is a winner-take-all scenario for Canada and Morocco.

Canada will look to continue its Cinderella story as one of the host countries. On the other hand, Morocco will seek to assert its technical prowess to dominate the match.

The match is scheduled for 11:00 AM Mountain Time, 1:00 PM Eastern Time. Houston Stadium in Houston will host the match, which will be refereed by Michael Oliver.

The winner of this match will advance to the Quarter-Finals and face the winner of the Paraguay vs France match.