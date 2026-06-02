Jordan Announces Squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Jordan has announced its full 26-player squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It’s the country’s debut at the FIFA World Cup. Jordan failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup ten times. The Asian country finally secured its first-ever ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Along with Cape Verde, Uzbekistan, and Curaçao, they are making their FIFA World Cup debut.

Head coach Jamal Sellami announced the full squad earlier today. The captain and leader of the team is Ihsan Haddad. The 32-year-old Al-Hussein defender is also one of the most experienced players in the squad. Forward Musa Al-Taamari is another player to watch; his spectacular dribbling ability has earned him the nickname ‘Jordanian Messi‘. Other key players in the team are goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila (Al-Hussein), Yazan Al-Arab (FC Seoul), Rajaei Ayed (Al-Hussein), and Mahmoud Al-Mardi (Al-Hussein).

Full Squad Jordan For The 2026 FIFA World Cup

Goalkeepers: Yazid Abulaila (Al-Hussein), Abdallah Al Fakhouri (Al-Wehdat), Nour Bani Attiah (Al-Faisaly)

Defenders: Ihsan Haddad (Al-Hussein), Mohammad Abualnadi (Selangor), Husam Abu Dahab (Al-Samiya), Mohammad Abu Hashish (Al-Karma), Yazan Al Arab (FC Seoul), Abdallah Nasib (Al-Zawraa), Saleem Obaid (Al-Hussein), Saed Al-Rosan (Al-Hussein), Anas Badawi (Al-Faisaly), Mohannad Abu Taha (Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya)

Midfielders: Mohammad Al Dawoud (Al-Wehdat), Nizar Al Rashdan (Qatar SC), Noor Al Rawabdeh (Selangor), Rajaei Ayed (Al-Hussein), Amer Jamous (Al-Zawraa), Ibrahim Sadeh (Al-Karma)

Forwards: Mahmoud Al-Mardi (Al-Hussein), Musa Al Taamari (Rennes), Ali Olwan (Al-Sailiya), Ibrahim Sabra (Lokomotiva Zagreb), Odeh Al-Fakhouri (Pyramids), Mohammad Abu Zraiq (Al-Hussein), Ali Azaizeh (Al-Shabab)

Qualification For The 2026 FIFA World Cup

Jordan started the qualifying campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in a group with Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Pakistan. The Jordanians got off to a terrible start in their campaign, drawing against Tajikistan and losing at home to Saudi Arabia. In March 2024, Jordan beat Pakistan twice and was back in the race for qualification. After also beating Tajikistan, they qualified for the third round. As the icing on the cake, they defeated Saudi Arabia in Riyadh to avenge their earlier loss and qualify as group winners. In the third round of qualifying, they were drawn in a group with South Korea, Iraq, Oman, Palestine, and Kuwait. The two teams that finished at the top of the group secured a spot in the FIFA World Cup. Jordan started with a draw at home against Kuwait and secured their first win in the group against Palestine.

Play

On matchday 3, South Korea was the opponent in Amman. Jordan lost 0-2 against the favorites in the group. The Jordanians bounced back five days later with a 4-0 win against Oman. Following that result, they recorded back-to-back draws against Iraq and Kuwait. After that, they beat Palestine again and took on South Korea five days later. In Seoul, they secured a vital point to take back to Jordan. That result meant a victory over Oman on June 5, 2025, would guarantee their first-ever World Cup ticket. An incredible Ali Olwan hat-trick secured a dominant 3-0 away win for Jordan against Oman in Muscat. With qualification already secured, the final 1-0 home loss to Iraq was just a formality. Ali Olwan ended the campaign as the Jordanians’ main goal scorer with nine goals.

2026 FIFA World Cup

Jordan is part of Group J. The Jordanians open their World Cup on June 17 in Santa Clara, California, where they will take on Austria. Five days later, they take on Algeria in the same stadium. For their final group stage match, they travel to Arlington, Texas, to take on defending champions Argentina on June 27. The two group winners and the eight best third-placed teams from each group will advance to the next stage.

Jordan Schedule