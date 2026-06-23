Jordan vs Algeria Match Results Today: FIFA World Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

The Jordan national football team competed against Algeria’s national team in an important FIFA World Cup Group J match at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The Jordan vs Algeria encounter held major significance, as both teams entered the match seeking their first points of the tournament after disappointing opening results.

Jordan suffered a 3–1 defeat to Austria despite a spirited display, while Algeria fell 3–0 against Argentina. With another loss potentially damaging their hopes of reaching the Round of 32, the stakes were extremely high heading into this Jordan vs Algeria showdown.

Jordan versus Algeria: Preview of the Match and Team Updates

The buildup to Jordan vs Algeria centered on which side could recover quickest from opening-match setbacks. Jordan showed determination against Austria and found the net through Ali Olwan, but defensive lapses proved costly. Algeria, meanwhile, struggled to contain Lionel Messi and Argentina in their first outing.

Jordan monitored the fitness of defender Abdallah Nasib after he picked up an injury concern in the opener. Algeria also had a fitness question surrounding winger Mohamed Amoura following a minor knock in training.

Bookmakers favored Algeria entering the match, largely because of their experience and attacking quality.

Key Players

Jordan looked to creative stars Mousa Al-Tamari and Ali Olwan to provide the attacking threat. Midfielders Noor Al Rawabdeh and Nizar Al Rashdan were expected to play important roles in controlling possession.

Algeria relied on experienced captain Riyad Mahrez alongside Amine Gouiri and Farès Chaïbi in attack.

With qualification hopes already under pressure, this Jordan vs Algeria fixture felt like an early knockout match for both nations.