Jude Bellingham’s Girlfriend Ashlyn Castro: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jude Bellingham is one of England’s biggest stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and his girlfriend, Ashlyn Castro, has been by his side throughout his rise. From building a successful influencer career to supporting him from the stands, Castro has become a familiar face to soccer fans. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Ashlyn Castro Built a Successful Career Before Dating the English Soccer Star

Long before her relationship with Jude made headlines, Ashlyn had already established herself as an influencer and entrepreneur.

The California native has built an audience of nearly one million followers across Instagram and TikTok, where she shares fashion, beauty and lifestyle content. Her social media features travel, modeling shoots and collaborations with luxury brands, including Clarins.

Ashlyn has also appeared in DJ Khaled’s 2021 music video for “Popstar” and launched her own talent management company, The Four Models.

2. Jude Bellinham and Ashlyn’s Romance Began in 2024

Dating rumors first surfaced in late 2024 when fans noticed Jude and Ashlyn interacting on social media.

The relationship appeared to become more serious after the pair were photographed on a lunch date in Madrid in January 2025.

Soon afterward, Ashlyn was spotted in Jude’s private box at Real Madrid’s match against Girona, sitting alongside his parents. The couple later attended the Madrid Open together and enjoyed a vacation off the coast of Sardinia before making additional public appearances.

Although they have become more comfortable appearing together, the pair has largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

3. Ashlyn Castro Shut Down Rumors About Her Dating History

@ashlyncastro17 The hardest part is not speaking the truth, but finding the courage to do it. ♬ original sound – Ashlyn

As Ashlyn’s relationship with Jude attracted attention, so did speculation about her previous relationships.

Online rumors linked her to several celebrities, including Michael B. Jordan, prompting her to address the claims directly in a TikTok video.

In the emotional post, Ashlyn explained that much of what had been said online was simply untrue.

“I’ve had three relationships in the last eight years,” she said, pushing back against the rumors and asking people to stop spreading false stories about her personal life.

Her response was widely shared as fans rallied behind her.

4. Jude Bellingham’s Girlfriend Rarely Misses His Biggest Matches

Ashlyn has become one of Jude’s biggest supporters.

She has attended Real Madrid matches, sat with his family during club games and traveled to cheer him on during England’s World Cup campaign.

On June 17, 2026, she was photographed celebrating from the stands as England defeated Croatia 4-2 before sharing a kiss with Jude after the match.

She has also attended World Cup qualifiers and continued supporting him throughout England’s run to the semifinals.

5. Jude Bellingham Is Having the Best World Cup of His Career

While Ashlyn has been supporting him from the stands, Jude has delivered one of the tournament’s biggest performances.

The England midfielder has scored six goals heading into the World Cup semifinal against Argentina, putting himself firmly in the Golden Boot race alongside captain Harry Kane.

Jude enters the match after scoring braces in England’s knockout victories over Mexico and Norway, continuing the remarkable rise that has made him one of the biggest stars in world soccer.

As England prepares for another massive World Cup test, Ashlyn is expected to be among the supporters cheering him on once again.