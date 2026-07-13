Jude Bellingham Relationship Rumors Take New Turn After Miss Universe’s Breaks Her Silence

Jude Bellingham’s relationship is back in the spotlight after Miss Universe 2025 Fátima Bosch addressed online rumors linking her to the England soccer star.

Bosch responded to the speculation while speaking with reporters at an airport, where she acknowledged seeing social media posts pairing her with Bellingham. However, the comments come as the Real Madrid midfielder continues to be linked to American influencer Ashlyn Castro, who has regularly supported him throughout England’s 2026 FIFA World Cup run.

The viral moment quickly spread across social media as England prepares for the World Cup semifinals following another standout performance from Bellingham.

Miss Universe Addresses Jude Bellingham Dating Speculation

Speaking in Spanish, Bosch confirmed she had seen the online conversation connecting her with the England star.

“I’ve seen a lot of posts on Instagram where people are shipping me with him,” she said. “I mean, he’s an amazing soccer player, but I’d have to get to know him — because I think the most important thing, whether he’s handsome or not, is that he’s a good person and has the right values.”

The comments quickly gained attention online, but there has been no indication that Bosch and Bellingham know each other personally.

Instead, Bellingham has continued to be linked to Castro, who has been a familiar face at both Real Madrid and England matches over the past year.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in late 2024. In early 2025, Castro was photographed sitting alongside Bellingham’s parents during a Real Madrid match, fueling further speculation about their relationship.

Although neither has publicly discussed their romance in detail, Castro has continued supporting the midfielder throughout England’s World Cup campaign.

She was photographed attending England’s group-stage match against Croatia in June and has remained a visible supporter as Bellingham helped lead England into the tournament’s final four.

Ashlyn Castro Has Kept Her Relationship With Bellingham Private

Castro has built her own career as a model, influencer and content creator while largely keeping her personal life out of the spotlight.

According to previous reports, she and Bellingham may have met through the celebrity dating app Raya, though neither has confirmed how they first connected.

A source previously told The Mirror that Castro was well prepared for the attention that comes with dating one of soccer’s biggest stars.

“With several years of experience in the world of A-listers, she understands how to maintain intrigue while keeping her private life private,” the source said.

Before her relationship with Bellingham, Castro was linked to actor Michael B. Jordan after the pair were photographed together at a private event in Los Angeles in late 2017. Reports at the time also claimed they spent New Year’s Eve together before eventually going their separate ways.

She later found herself at the center of online speculation involving Atlanta Hawks player Terance Mann after social media users questioned the timeline of their friendship.

Mann publicly rejected rumors that Castro had been unfaithful to Bellingham.

“Ashlyn is cool, people,” he said. “I don’t know why everybody is on her head about anything. She’s cool. Me and Ash are cool.”

He also urged fans to stop spreading speculation.

“Calm the narrative down,” Mann added.

While attention has shifted to Bosch’s viral comments, Bellingham’s focus remains on the field.

The England star scored twice, including the extra-time winner, in England’s quarterfinal victory over Norway on July 11, sending his country into the World Cup semifinals. England will now face Lionel Messi’s Argentina on July 15.