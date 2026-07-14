Lamine Yamal’s Parents, Mounir Nasraoui & Sheila Ebana: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lamine Yamal is Spain’s breakout star at the 2026 World Cup, and his parents, Mounir Nasraoui and Sheila Ebana, have supported him every step of the way. Although they separated when he was young, both have remained active in the young soccer star’s life. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Lamine Yamal’s Parents Come From Morocco and Equatorial Guinea

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Nasraoui was born in Morocco, while Ebana’s family immigrated to Spain from Equatorial Guinea.

Speaking on the “Resonancia de Corazón con Jose Ramon de la Morena” podcast, Yamal explained how both sides of his family made sacrifices to build a new life in Spain.

“The first to arrive was my grandmother, who sneaked onto the bus from Morocco and managed to get to Mataró,” he said, via Football Espana. “She started working three shifts so my father could come.”

He added that his mother “came from Guinea with my grandmother and they arrived in Barcelona.”

Because of his family background, Yamal was eligible to represent Spain, Morocco or Equatorial Guinea internationally. However, he told the Royal Spanish Football Federation in 2023, “I have always played for Spain, since the under-15s. I have always been clear, I want to play for Spain.”

2. Sheila Ebana Worked Multiple Jobs to Support Lamine After the Split

Nasraoui and Ebana separated when Yamal was about 3 years old, according to The Athletic.

After the breakup, Yamal lived primarily with his mother in Granollers while his father remained closely involved in his life.

Ebana worked at a fast food restaurant while raising her son and encouraging his soccer dreams. According to Spanish newspaper ARA, that job unexpectedly led to an important connection when she met the daughter of CF La Torreta youth coordinator Inocente Díez.

Díez later recalled that his academy made sure money would never prevent Yamal from playing.

“If the boy wants to play football, don’t worry,” Díez told ARA, explaining that the club would find a way to cover the costs.

Although Ebana hoped her son would pursue a college degree, Yamal believed soccer was his future.

“I told my parents: ‘If you depend on me for work, we’re screwed. But if I become a footballer, don’t worry, because I’m going to be a footballer,'” he said on the podcast, via Goal.

3. Lamine Yamal Says His Mother Is ‘My Queen’

Despite his rapid rise to fame, Yamal has frequently spoken about the importance of his mother.

“For me, she’s my queen and what I love the most,” he said during the “Resonancia de Corazón con Jose Ramon de la Morena” podcast.

He also reflected on how his success has changed his family’s life.

“I came from an apartment where the kitchen and bedroom were in the same place,” Yamal said. “[Now,] I see my mother happy, I see that my brother can have the childhood I would have wanted, and that’s what makes me happiest.”

Ebana has since remarried and welcomed Yamal’s younger half-brother, Keyne, in 2022.

4. Lamine Yamal’s Little Brother Has Become a Fan Favorite

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Although Keyne is still a toddler, he has become a familiar face to soccer fans.

He celebrated on the field after Spain won the UEFA European Championship in 2024, joined Yamal during postgame moments with Barcelona and accompanied the family to the Ballon d’Or ceremony later that year.

At the 2024 Ballon d’Or, where Yamal received the Kopa Trophy, Keyne stole attention by playing with a Champions League ball on the red carpet instead of posing for photos.

Yamal has often shared moments with his younger brother on social media, and the pair are regularly seen together after matches.

5. Mounir Nasraoui Never Stopped Believing in His Son

Although Yamal’s parents are no longer together, both continue attending many of his matches.

Nasraoui has become one of his son’s biggest public supporters. Speaking with The Telegraph before Spain’s triumph at Euro 2024, he said he always believed Yamal would become a star.

“You cannot imagine how proud I am of my son. I always knew that he would achieve what he has. I had total faith,” he said.

“And I have faith that he could go all the way and be greater than [Lionel] Messi.”

Nasraoui has also moved forward in his personal life, announcing his engagement to girlfriend Kristina in October 2025.