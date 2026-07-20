Lamine Yamal’s Emotional Words About His Family Steal the Spotlight After World Cup Victory

Lamine Yamal became one of the biggest fan-favorite players of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after helping Spain defeat Argentina and lift the trophy for the first time since 2010.

As soccer fans celebrated the 19-year-old’s performance and rapid rise, an earlier quote about the sacrifices his parents made began circulating again.

His emotional postgame celebration with his 3-year-old brother, Keyne, also gave supporters another glimpse at the close bond Yamal shares with his family.

Lamine Yamal’s Earlier Quote About His Parents Resurfaces

Before the World Cup quarterfinal, Yamal spoke about the challenges his mother and father faced while raising him.

“My mother had me when she was 16, that’s real pressure,” he told reporters. “My father had to figure out life, going out to the street to pick things up. All I have to do is play football.”

His mother, Sheila Ebana, moved to Catalonia from Bata, Equatorial Guinea. After separating from Yamal’s father when their son was around 3, she worked service jobs, including in fast food, to support the family, according to The Athletic.

His father, Mounir Nasraoui, moved to Spain from Morocco as a young child. He later worked blue-collar and temporary jobs, including collecting scrap metal.

Yamal grew up in Rocafonda, a working-class neighborhood in Mataró near Barcelona. His family lived in a small apartment where the kitchen and bedroom were essentially combined into one room.

The neighborhood remains an important part of his identity. Rocafonda’s postal code ends in 304, the number Yamal displays with his fingers during his goal celebration.

The Spain Fan-Favorite’s Name Honors People Who Helped His Family

Yamal’s full first name also reflects the support his family received during his early years.

He was named after two neighbors who helped his parents financially around the time of his birth. Their assistance reportedly included helping cover the family’s rent.

Yamal joined Barcelona’s La Masia academy when he was around 6 years old and quickly developed into one of the club’s most promising young players.

He made his senior Barcelona debut in 2023 before helping Spain win Euro 2024 at age 16. Yamal turned 19 on July 13, 2026, six days before Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final.

Lamine Yamal Celebrates World Cup Win With His Little Brother

Yamal’s family remained close throughout Spain’s run to the championship.

Following the World Cup final on July 19, FOX Sports footage showed Keyne racing toward his older brother on the field at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Keyne wore a red Spain jersey and carried a piece of the goal net as a keepsake. He clapped his hands before running into Yamal’s arms.

The Spain star picked him up and hugged him as the brothers smiled during the celebration.

Keyne is one of Yamal’s two half-siblings, along with his sister, Baraa. Ebana later remarried and welcomed Keyne in September 2022.

The brothers’ close relationship has become familiar to fans since Yamal made his Barcelona debut.