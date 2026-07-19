Meet Lamine Yamal’s Brother Keyne, the 3-Year-Old Winning Over World Cup Fans

Lamine Yamal has dazzled fans throughout Spain’s run to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, but another member of his family has become an unlikely star during the tournament.

Three-year-old Keyne, Yamal’s younger half-brother, has repeatedly gone viral for his energetic celebrations from the stands and emotional moments with the Spain winger after matches. As Spain prepares to face Argentina in the World Cup final on July 19, the toddler has become almost as recognizable to many fans as some of the players on the field.

Yamal has often spoken about the importance of family throughout his soccer career, and no relationship appears to mean more to him than the one he shares with his youngest sibling.

Lamine Yamal Says His Little Brother ‘Means Everything’ to Him

Play

Keyne was born in September 2022 to Yamal’s mother, Sheila Ebana, after she and Yamal’s father, Mounir Nasraoui, had gone their separate ways years earlier.

Yamal has said his parents were very young when he was born and worked hard to give him opportunities.

“Look, my mum had me when she was 16,” Yamal said during an interview with Cadena SER, as reported by The Athletic. “My dad also had to go out and look for a life.”

Speaking on the “Resonancia de Corazón con Jose Ramon de la Morena” podcast, Yamal reflected on seeing his younger brother enjoy a different childhood.

“I came from an apartment where the kitchen and bedroom were in the same place,” he said. “[Now,] I see my mother happy, I see that my brother can have the childhood I would have wanted, and that’s what makes me happiest.”

After Spain defeated Austria in the World Cup round of 32, Yamal became emotional while discussing his family.

“I’m moved when I see my little brother this happy, as well as seeing my mum and friends living the life they always dreamed of,” he said, according to The Athletic.

“My little brother means everything to me. I am in love with him; it feels like he is my son.”

Keyne Has Become One of Spain’s Biggest World Cup Fan Favorites

Although he is only 3 years old, Keyne has become a familiar face throughout Spain’s tournament.

One of the first viral moments came after Spain’s victory over Austria, when a fan posted a video on X showing Keyne enthusiastically shouting “Vamos!” while celebrating the win. The clip received more than 32,000 likes.

Days later, television cameras found the youngster again during Spain’s quarterfinal victory over Belgium. As he made funny faces and stuck out his tongue on the stadium’s giant video board, Yamal looked up and laughed after spotting his little brother.

Another widely shared image came after Spain defeated France in the semifinals, when ESPN’s SportsCenter posted a photo of Keyne enthusiastically waving toward his older brother following the 2-0 victory.

Keyne Has Been Supporting Lamine Yamal Since the Beginning

Play

Keyne’s appearances at major matches did not begin during the World Cup.

When Spain won UEFA Euro 2024, the toddler celebrated on the field with his brother after the final whistle.

He has also become a regular at Barcelona matches. During a game against Athletic Club in August 2024, Keyne joined Yamal on the pitch after the match and kicked a soccer ball back and forth with him.

The following year, cameras captured him playing with the young son of Barcelona teammate Raphinha after another match.

At the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony, where Yamal received the Kopa Trophy, Keyne once again attracted attention. Rather than posing for photographers, he happily played with a Champions League ball on the red carpet while the rest of the family celebrated.