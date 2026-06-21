Who Is Lamine Yamal? Spain’s 18-Year-Old Star Makes World Cup History

Lamine Yamal continues to rewrite soccer’s record books. The 18-year-old Spain star made World Cup history with his first of what is likely to be many World Cup goals Sunday, in a match against Saudi Arabia, further cementing his status as one of the sport’s brightest young talents.

Yamal made history, becoming only the second player 18 years old or younger to open the scoring in a World Cup game, and the fist since Brazil legend Pele who did it at age 17 in 1958.

Already regarded as one of the world’s most dangerous attacking players, Yamal arrived at the 2026 World Cup carrying enormous expectations. His latest achievement only added to the growing belief that Spain’s future has already arrived.

The goal was the first of three scored by Spain in the first 13 minutes of the game. Mikel Oyarzabal scored the next two.

Lamine Yamal’s First World Cup Goal Ends Spain’s Scoring Drought

Yamal’s moment came in the 10th minute at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Oyarzabal drove a quality ball into the area, and Yamal met it at the far post, sliding in a right-footed finish from roughly five yards to put La Roja ahead 1-0. It was his first goal across 27 international appearances for Spain.

The goal was 2010 champion Spain’s first in its last 299 minutes of World Cup action.

The strike came on Yamal’s first World Cup start. He had entered the previous Group H match, a 0-0 draw with Cape Verde, as a substitute in the 71st minute, still managing a left hamstring injury sustained at Barcelona in mid-April 2026. In the days leading up to the Saudi Arabia fixture, he had been candid about where his fitness stood.

“It’s very early, it’s unnecessary,” Yamal said about playing a full 90 minutes, as quoted by ESPN. “I have a process of adaptation, it isn’t the moment to play a full game but I’ll play the minutes the boss wants.”

Coach Luis de la Fuente started him anyway on Sunday, projecting a 60-minute stint. Yamal was active from the opening whistle, beating defenders in the right channel in the first minute, drawing constant defensive attention and forcing early corners before the opener arrived.

Spain’s starting XI was Unai Simón; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri; Alex Baena, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo; Mikel Oyarzabal.

Spain’s World Cup 2026 Campaign Hinged on Yamal

The stakes going into Sunday’s match were substantial. Spain had been held scoreless in their Group H opener by Cape Verde, a result that stunned the soccer world given La Roja’s status as tournament favorites. De la Fuente’s side produced 27 shots and an expected goals figure of 2.29 in that match, only to be stopped repeatedly by Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, according to ESPN.

“As soon as Lamine came on, he changed how they were playing,” De la Fuente said after the opener. “It was the amount of time we thought he could play. We’re sure in the next game the team will do better,” as quoted by ESPN.

Born July 13, 2007, Yamal is 18 and turns 19 next month. He came up through Barcelona’s La Masia academy and wears the club’s No. 10 shirt, the same number Lionel Messi wore during his time at Barca. That connection has fueled years of comparison between the two, rooted in their shared academy path, left-footed, inverted right-wing style, and the succession of that shirt.

De la Fuente has been cautious about those comparisons. “It’s a mistake to compare Yamal to Messi or Maradona,” the Spain coach said at a pre-tournament news conference, as quoted by ESPN.

Yamal helped Spain win Euro 2024 wearing No. 19, establishing himself as one of football’s most discussed young players. At 18, he now has his first World Cup goal. And La Roja, at last, has its first of 2026.