Lamine Yamal’s Girlfriend, Ines Garcia, Sends Personal Message Hours After World Cup Win

Lamine Yamal can add World Cup winner to his growing resume, and his girfriend, Ines Garcia, cheered on Spain all over the United States throughout the World Cup. Hours after the World Cup victory, Garcia took to Instagram to celebrate her favorite footballer.

“You did it,” Garcia noted (translated from Spanish) in a July 21, 2026, Instagram post featuring a photo of the couple celebrating with the World Cup trophy. “Congratulations, my love—you’re a world champion 🤎.”

Lamal and Spain are World Cup champions just as Garcia predicted weeks before the squad lifted the trophy.



“But, well, enjoying this experience, this World Cup with my friend, with him, with his family, his friends,” Garcia previously remarked in a social media video, per Marca.com. “We’re having a great time, we’re going to win the World Cup, he’s the best.

“Hopefully we’ll celebrate my birthday and his birthday here, that will mean we’re already almost in the final,” Garcia added.

“I’m not going to give too many details, it wasn’t very quick; in fact, it was quite slow, but we gave things time, of course, getting to know each other little by little. We also spent a long time talking before seeing each other.”

Spain’s Lamine Yamal Is a World Cup Champion at Just 19 Years Old

Yamal and the Spanish team have already arrived in Spain to celebrate the World Cup win. The Spain star had just one goal in the World Cup as Yamal dealt with a hamstring injury heading into the FIFA tournament.

“He has played great football that will help him to mature and be even a greater footballer than he already is,” Spain manager Luis de la Fuente said of Yamal, per BBC.

“He really sacrificed for the collective good. This is very important in my squad. In my opinion he played a great World Cup.”

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As for Yamal’s response to the victory, the star took to Instagram posting a photo of himself holding the World Cup trophy on the field.

Lamine Yamal on Girlfriend, Ines Garcia: ‘We’ve Been Together Much Longer Than People Think’

Garcia and Yamal celebrated Spain’s World Cup win on the field together. The couple also both celebrated July birthdays in the States.



Ahead of the World Cup final, the couple went viral after making a trip to one of New York City’s food carts. During the World Cup, Garcia revealed that she met Yamal through social media.

“I think I’ve never talked about my boyfriend in public,” Garcia noted, per Marca.com. “… We met on social media! I’d love to tell you a super crazy story, I saw him at an airport or ran into him, my papers fell and he helped me pick them up. No, no, no. We met on social media and that’s it.

“We’ve been together much longer than people think, much longer. People started seeing me with him when we went to Greece or a few weeks before that and all that. I’ve known Lamine for much, much, much longer, not three years either, but quite a few more months than people think up to this day.”