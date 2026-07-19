Lionel Messi’s Wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, Sends Message on Argentina-Spain Game

Through all of Argentina’s theatrics, Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, has been cheering on the soccer legend during the World Cup. After yet another Argentina comeback, Rocucuzzo took to Instagram to celebrate her husband helping the squad defeat England for a trip to the final against Spain.

“Thank you, God!!! Let’s go, Argentina!!!! 🤍,” Roccuzzo noted in the July 16, Instagram post (translated from Spanish). “To the final!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Roccuzzo has been joined throughout the World Cup by the couple’s three kids: Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro. The family is likely hoping to celebrate back-to-back World Cup titles in New York City.

Spain will have something to say about Argentina’s hopes, but it may not matter given Messi’s late-game magic.

Here’s what you need to know about Messi and his wife.

Lionel Messi & Wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, Are the Proud Parents of 3 Kids

Roccuzzo continues to balance life as a wife, mother and businesswoman. Messi’s wife admits that she can now focus a bit more on her own ventures as the couple’s kids are getting older.

“Right now I feel more mature, giving importance to the things that truly matter,” Roccuzzo told Harper’s Bazaar’s María José Guzmán during a March 24, feature story, “Antonela Roccuzzo: A story of resilience.”

“My children are older now, and that allows me to enjoy some things about myself that I couldn’t do before. But above all, I feel older.”

Leo Messi’s Wife, Antonela: ‘We Are Like a Normal Family’

Messi has become arguably the most recognizable athlete in the world, but Roccuzzo has developed her own fan base as well. Roccuzzo has her own brand deals, including Adidas like her favorite footballer.

Messi’s wife has more than 41 million followers. Despite the shared spotlight, Roccuzzo insists the couple has a “normal family.”

“We love our routine,” Roccuzzo noted in an interview with Grazia’s Karli Poliziani. “It’s very important for our family, the structure. We wake up really early, we take the kids to school, and then I try to train at least five times a week.

“Then I try to do meetings or errands or photoshoots in that gap where the kids are in school. And then just picking up the kids and going to all soccer activities or after-school activities. Then having dinner and going to bed,” Roccuzzo added.

“We are like a normal family.”

Messi on Wife, Antonela: ‘She’s More Expressive Than I am’

The couple grew up together is Rosario, Argentina. Messi’s wife has witnessed her husband grow into an international superstar.

During an interview with Luzu TV, Messi admitted that he and his wife express their love in different ways in their marriage.

“We leave in the morning and don’t see each other again until the kids are out of school,” Messi explained, per AS.com. “So I’ll leave her a little gift, something small.

“… It’s hard for me to show things, to express myself. She’s more expressive than I am, and we talk about it. We’ve had arguments, because she stopped being that way since I didn’t like it.”