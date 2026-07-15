Lionel Messi’s Wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, Sends Personal Message Amid Family News

Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo and the couple’s three kids (Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro) have been cheering on the star amid all of Argentina’s thrilling games during the World Cup. Ahead of Argentina’s semifinal match against England, Roccuzzo took to Instagram to celebrate the squad’s win over Switzerland.

“Let’s go Argentina 🇦🇷,” Roccuzzo noted in the July 12, Instagram post (translated). “One step closer!!!”

After Argentina’s late comeback victory over Egypt to advance to the quarterfinals, Roccuzzo sent Messi a personal message on social media admitting she had run out of words to describe her husband.

“Go Argentina 🤍,” Roccuzzo explained in the Instagram post. “@leomessi There are no words left 🥹🤍.”

Messi is playing the World Cup with a bit of a heavy heart.

During the World Cup, Messi’s family released a statement amid ongoing rumors revealing that the star’s dad, Jorge Messi, is going through health challenges.

Leo Messi’s Dad, Jorge Messi, Is Dealing With Health Challenges During the World Cup

Back on June 18, Messi’s family released a lengthy statement with an update on Jorge’s health while also expressing frustration over the ongoing speculation. The message revealed that Messi’s father is “progressing favorably.”

“He is currently under medical supervision, recovering, and progressing favorably within his current condition,” the Messi family said in the statement to ESPN.

“Given the versions, rumors, and speculation that have circulated in recent hours, the family wishes to express its deep displeasure at the lack of sensitivity, respect, and scruples with which some people have treated a strictly private and family matter.”

Messi’s Wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, Reveals Travel Bucket List

Messi and his wife made the move to the United States when the star signed an MLS deal with Inter Miami in 2023. Roccuzzo admits there are still plenty of places remaining for the family to visit in the States.

“I know very little about the United States,” Roccuzzo explained in a March 24, interview with Harper’s Bazaar’s María José Guzmán. “I have to travel beyond Orlando!

“I would love to go to Mexico. I don’t know if there will be an opportunity to go as the World Cup progresses for Argentina. We’ll see, but I would love to go.”

Messi Admitted to ‘Difficult Days’ During the World Cup

During the World Cup, Messi has been candid about the emotional challenges that he has felt during the FIFA tournament. Messi has not spoken about his father directly but alluded to “difficult days” at the start of the World Cup.

“Why did I ​cry? It was something completely unrelated to football,” Messi noted in a June 17, media session, per Reuters. “​I went through some difficult days.

“But ​I’m grateful to the entire delegation and my ​teammates because they were always by my side, giving me ‌a ⁠lot of strength to help me get through it.”

Lionel Messi’s Wife, Antonela, Makes Personal Admission

Like Messi, Roccuzzo grew up in Rosario, Argentina. When Messi’s wife was 19, she moved to Barcelona, Spain, which proved to be a challenge.

“It was hard when I moved to Spain because at that time my family and friends were my nest, where I felt protected, but on the other hand, it helped me grow a lot,” Roccuzzo told Harper’s Bazaar. “It challenged me to move forward, to find solutions, and to step outside my comfort zone.

“You have to keep pushing. It’s hard to leave your roots behind, but I’ve always carried my family and my customs in my heart, in every different place I’ve lived. Even the television we watch at home is Argentinian, wherever we go.”