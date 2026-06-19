Lionel Messi’s Argentina Top Surprising World Cup Leaderboard

Argentina‘s World Cup title defense opened exactly the way the defending champions wanted. A 3-0 win over Algeria. A clean sheet. And another reminder that Lionel Messi is still capable of shaping World Cup games at 38 years old.

Messi’s hat-trick took the headlines, lifting his career World Cup tally to 16 goals and drawing him level with Miroslav Klose atop the all-time scoring list. But the numbers behind the scenes told a story that went beyond Messi’s finishing alone.

Argentina now sits at the top of a different leaderboard entirely.

What the Data Shows

OptaJoe revealed the stat on X following the opening round of fixtures, highlighting just how cleanly Argentina moved the ball even when opponents tried to disrupt their rhythm.

“Argentina have completed 89 percent of their passes under high-intensity pressure at this FIFA World Cup,” OptaJoe wrote, noting it was the highest accuracy of any team in the tournament so far.

That number reflects something fundamental about how Lionel Scaloni has built this squad. Argentina is not merely controlling games when the pace slows down. The team is finding teammates and maintaining composure even when opponents close in quickly and aggressively.

Why This Matters for Argentina

The structure behind Messi is what allows Argentina to function as more than a team waiting for one moment of magic. Possession security under pressure means the team can absorb difficult stretches, play through crowded midfield areas, and still progress the ball into spaces where Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, and the rest of the attack can take over.

It is a quality that becomes increasingly important as the tournament progresses and opponents get more desperate. Teams chasing a result against the defending champions will press higher and harder. Argentina’s numbers suggest they are equipped to handle exactly that kind of pressure without losing control of matches.

The Bigger Picture for Argentina

Argentina’s opening performance showed a team capable of winning in multiple ways. Messi’s finishing provided the margin on the scoreboard, but the collective composure on the ball prevented Algeria from ever turning the match into anything chaotic or unpredictable.

That combination, individual brilliance paired with structural discipline, is exactly what makes Argentina such a difficult team to play against in a tournament setting. One match does not define a World Cup defense, but the opening statement was about as complete as a performance can be.

Final Word

Argentina looked calm, clinical, and nearly impossible to unsettle in their opening match. The passing numbers under pressure back up everything the eye test suggested watching Messi and his teammates control the game from start to finish.

Argentina returns to action Monday against Austria. If the early data is any indication, breaking this team down will require more than just pressing them high up the pitch.