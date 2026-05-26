Lionel Messi & Inter Miami Dealt Unfortunate News on Neymar Before World Cup

There continues to be increased speculation about Neymar’s future with the striker being named to Brazil’s World Cup roster. Neymar’s status for the upcoming World Cup is cemented, but his future beyond the FIFA tournament has prompted plenty of soccer rumors.

There was even some musings that Inter Miami could look to pair Neymar with superstar Lionel Messi. The two were once PSG teammates years before Messi’s move to the United States.

The MLS has been floated as a potential landing spot for Neymar, but the latest odds indicate a new power club is emerging as a top contender. PSG is now the top contender in the betting odds with Kalshi giving Paris Saint-Germain a 75% chance to be Neymar’s next club.

Neymar’s current club Santos is next in the odds with a 57% chance to retain the star. FC Cincinnati is viewed as the top MLS contender for Neymar with a 26% chance, a distant third behind PSG and Santos.

Inter Miami, who was once third in the odds for Neymar, is no longer listed in the latest odds.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Neymar news and rumors.

Neymar Rumors: Brazil Star Linked to MLS Move With FC Cincinnati

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The news comes a little more than one month after The Athletic reported Neymar had been in contact with Cincinnati. A potential move to the MLS is unlikely to come until 2027 as Neymar is under contract with Santos through 2026.

“Talks between FC Cincinnati and Neymar’s camp, as first reported by The Athletic two weeks ago, continue and are progressing, sources briefed on the situation say,” The Athletic’s Tom Bogert and Paul Tenorio wrote in an April 24, story titled, “What We’re Hearing: Latest on MLS pursuit of Salah, Neymar, Lewandowski, more.”

“… If a move were to materialize for the summer rather than next winter, when Neymar’s contract with Santos expires, Cincy would have to open up a slot on its roster by offloading one of its top earners. The club has three designated players — Evander, Kévin Denkey and Miles Robinson — all of whom are under contract and cannot be bought down below a DP charge.”

Lionel Messi Sustained a New Injury With Inter Miami Weeks Before Argentina Looks to Defend as World Cup Champions

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Miami is headed for a sizable international break as Messi and company prepare for the World Cup. Unfortunately, Messi is dealing with a new injury with the World Cup just weeks away from starting.

Messi was subbed out of Miami’s 6-4 victory against Philadelphia on Sunday, May 24, and the star immediately went to the locker room. Inter Miami provided an optimistic update on Messi’s status heading into the World Cup.

“After undergoing further medical tests this Monday, the initial diagnosis indicates an overload associated with muscle fatigue in his left hamstring,”

Inter Miami detailed in a May 25, statement. “The timeline for his return to physical activity will depend on his clinical and functional progress.”

Neymar on MLS Transfer Rumors: ‘I Honestly Don’t Know’

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Inter Miami is seemingly linked to every international star in MLS rumors given the presence of Messi. Neymar has been adamant that he plans to play with Santos through the end of 2026.

“I honestly don’t know (regarding transfer rumors),” Neymar noted, per ESPN. “I have a contract with Santos until the end of the year and I intend to see it through.”