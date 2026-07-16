Lionel Messi’s Wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, Celebrates Argentina’s Dramatic Win Ahead of Full-Circle Final

Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, celebrated Argentina’s dramatic World Cup semifinal victory over England by sharing a family-focused Instagram post after the defending champions booked another trip to the final.

Lionel Messi’s Wife Celebrates Argentina’s World Cup Final Berth With Family Photos

Roccuzzo shared a series of images featuring herself alongside sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, all dressed in matching Argentina jerseys while watching the soccer semifinal.

She also included individual photos of the boys and a selfie taken before kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

“Gracias Dios!!! Vamooos Argentina!!!! 🤍🩵 A la Final!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” she wrote on Instagram.

The caption translates to, “Thank God! Let’s go Argentina! To the Final!”

Argentina erased an early deficit to defeat England 2-1 and advance to its second consecutive World Cup final. The victory keeps alive the team’s hopes of defending the championship it won in Qatar in 2022, when Messi lifted the World Cup trophy for the first time.

Argentina previously won World Cup titles in 1978 and 1986.

Antonela Roccuzzo Has Supported Lionel Messi Throughout the Tournament

Roccuzzo has regularly documented her family’s support for Argentina during the 2026 World Cup.

After Argentina defeated Egypt in the round of 16 on July 7, she again shared photos of herself with the couple’s three sons cheering on Messi.

“Let’s go Argentina 🤍. @leomessi no more words left 🥹 🩵 🤍,” she wrote in Spanish.

The longtime couple has been together for decades after first meeting as children in Rosario, Argentina. They reconnected in 2005 and welcomed their first son, Thiago, in 2012.

Son Mateo was born in 2015, followed by Ciro in 2018.

Messi and Roccuzzo married on June 30, 2017, in their hometown of Rosario.

The 2026 World Cup Final Will Be a Full Circle Moment for Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal

Sunday’s World Cup final will feature one of soccer’s most anticipated matchups as Messi leads Argentina against Spain and 19-year-old star Lamine Yamal.

The meeting carries an unusual backstory that resurfaced during Yamal’s rise to international stardom.

In 2024, photos from a 2008 charity calendar shoot reappeared showing a 20-year-old Messi bathing a five-month-old Yamal during an FC Barcelona and UNICEF event at Camp Nou.

Yamal’s father, Mounir Nasraoui, shared one of the images on Instagram with the caption, “The beginning of two legends.”

The Associated Press later confirmed the authenticity of the photographs and published additional images from the session.

Photographer Joan Monfort explained that the shoot took place after Yamal’s family won a UNICEF raffle organized in partnership with the Catalan newspaper Diario Sport.

“UNICEF did a raffle in the neighborhood of Roca Fonda in Mataró, where Lamine’s family lived,” Monfort told the Associated Press. “They signed up for the raffle to have their picture taken at the Camp Nou with a Barça player. And they won the raffle.”

Monfort also recalled Messi’s reaction during the photo session.

“He was very introverted and shy,” Monfort said. “He did not know how to hold [Yamal].”

Argentina now turns its attention to Spain as it attempts to win back-to-back World Cup titles.

The championship match is scheduled for Sunday, July 19, at 3 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.