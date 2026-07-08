Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or Odds Skyrocket After Stunning World Cup Comeback

Lionel Messi’s latest World Cup heroics have sent his Ballon d’Or odds soaring.

The Argentina soccer star scored a crucial late goal as the defending champions erased a 2-0 deficit to beat Egypt 3-2 in a dramatic round-of-16 match on July 7. Messi’s performance helped keep Argentina’s hopes of winning back-to-back World Cup titles alive and also made him one of the biggest movers in the Ballon d’Or race.

According to WhoScored, Messi entered the World Cup at +5500 to win the award. Following Argentina’s win over Egypt, those odds had been slashed to +400.

The Inter Miami star was also the most-backed player to win the Ballon d’Or on July 8, accounting for 42% of bets, according to Oddschecker.

Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or Odds Take a Dramatic Turn

Messi is now third in the Ballon d’Or betting odds behind Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé.

Kane remains the favorite at +250, followed closely by Mbappé at +275. Messi is next at +400, ahead of Michael Olise at +600 and Ousmane Dembélé at +700.

Lamine Yamal follows at +800, while Erling Haaland is listed at +1200 and Jude Bellingham at +2000.

Messi’s rise comes after a strong season for club and country. He has recorded 28 goal contributions in 19 matches and is the highest-rated player in the world this season, according to WhoScored, with an 8.76 rating.

Oddschecker spokesman Chris Rogers said Messi’s World Cup run has completely changed his position in the Ballon d’Or race.

“Lionel Messi has dazzled for Argentina at the World Cup. A thunderous equalizer against Egypt made it 8 goals in 5 games for the Barcelona legend. Messi ranks the highest on the WhoScored player index this season with an 8.76 rating. As the little magician goes in search of consecutive World Cups with Argentina, his Ballon d’Or odds have been sensationally slashed from +5500 (pre-tournament) to +400.”

Lionel Messi Helps Argentina Complete a Stunning World Cup Comeback

Argentina appeared to be heading out of the tournament after Egypt built a two-goal lead in Atlanta.

Yasser Ibrahim opened the scoring in the 15th minute before Mostafa Ziko doubled Egypt’s advantage in the 67th. Egypt also had another goal disallowed for a foul earlier in the play.

Argentina finally broke through in the 79th minute when Cristian Romero scored to make it 2-1.

Four minutes later, Messi delivered the equalizer.

The goal kept Messi in the Golden Boot race and continued his remarkable World Cup run. He has now scored eight goals in five matches during the 2026 tournament.

The comeback was completed in stoppage time when Enzo Fernández scored the winning goal, sending Argentina through with a 3-2 victory.

Broadcasters covering the match called the thriller “a game for the ages” and “one of the great World Cup games.”

ESPN reported that Messi appeared emotional on the field following the final whistle.

Argentina’s World Cup Run Could Decide the Ballon d’Or Race

Messi has already won the Ballon d’Or a record eight times, but his performance at the 2026 World Cup has put him in position to challenge for the award again.

He entered the tournament well behind the leading contenders before scoring eight goals in Argentina’s first five matches. His latest strike came at a crucial moment, with the defending champions minutes away from elimination.

Messi’s +400 odds give him an implied 20% chance of winning the Ballon d’Or. Kane leads at 29%, while Mbappé is just behind him at 27%.

Messi’s 8.76 WhoScored rating is also higher than every other leading contender. Yamal is next among the listed players with an 8.14 rating, followed by Kane at 8.06.

Argentina will now face Switzerland in the World Cup quarterfinals. The match is scheduled for July 11 at 9 p.m. ET.