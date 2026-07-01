Who is Lionel Mpasi? DR Congo’s World Cup Goalkeeper Stunning England

DR Congo’s starting goalkeeper, Lionel Mpasi, has already shown why he remains one of DR Congo’s most important players during their 2026 World Cup run. The veteran goalkeeper delivered a series of impressive saves during the first half against England, keeping the Leopards within striking distance despite facing constant pressure from one of the tournament favorites.

“MPASI IS AN ABSOLUTE BRICK WALL NOTHING IS GETTING THROUGH! ” @RonieJet on X wrote.

His positioning, composure, and quick reactions frustrated England’s attack on multiple occasions, as he confidently handled dangerous crosses and denied several quality scoring opportunities. Performances like this have become familiar for DR Congo supporters, with Mpasi consistently providing a calming presence whenever his team is under pressure.

The 31-year-old has quietly become one of the leaders of Sébastien Desabre’s squad. While DR Congo features several talented attacking players competing in Europe’s top leagues, the team’s success often begins with the experienced goalkeeper organizing the defense and producing timely saves.

As the Leopards continue their World Cup campaign, they’ll once again count on Mpasi to anchor the back line and give the team confidence against elite international opponents.

“Believe in us, we’re fighters,” Mpasi said before DR Congo’s match vs. Portugal. “JESUS IS GOD. Thanks to Him.”

Read More: DR Congo World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

Who is Lionel Mpasi? Get to Know DR Congo’s World Cup Goalkeeper

Lionel Mpasi was born on August 1, 1994, in Meaux, France. Although he was born and raised in France, his family has Congolese roots, allowing him to eventually represent DR Congo at the senior international level.

Before switching allegiances, Mpasi represented France in youth competitions. His development included time at some of the country’s best academies, beginning with US Torcy before earning opportunities at Paris Saint-Germain and later Toulouse. While he never broke into Toulouse’s senior side, those experiences helped shape the goalkeeper he would become.

Standing 1.82 meters (6 feet) tall, Mpasi doesn’t possess the towering frame of many modern goalkeepers. Instead, he has built his reputation through sharp reflexes, intelligent positioning, and calm decision-making. His ability to stay composed under pressure has allowed him to establish himself as a dependable last line of defense throughout his professional career.

Mpasi’s Career with DR Congo

Mpasi’s international career with DR Congo officially began on February 1, 2022. He made his senior debut after coming off the bench during the second half of a friendly against Bahrain, beginning what has become an increasingly important role with the national team.

Since then, the goalkeeper has become one of Sébastien Desabre’s trusted veterans. He played a key role during DR Congo’s impressive run to the knockout stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, producing several strong performances as the Leopards emerged as one of the tournament’s surprise teams.

Those displays helped cement his status as DR Congo’s first-choice goalkeeper heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Despite facing world-class attackers on the biggest stage, Mpasi has continued to demonstrate the same composure and reliability that have defined his career.

His first-half performance against England only reinforced that reputation. Time after time, he answered the challenge with confident saves and smart positioning, preventing the match from getting out of reach. Even when England controlled possession and created dangerous chances from the likes of Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, Mpasi remained focused and organized the defense in front of him.

For a DR Congo side hoping to make history at the World Cup, having a dependable goalkeeper is invaluable. Mpasi may not receive the same attention as the team’s attacking stars, but his steady play has become one of the foundations of the Leopards’ success. If DR Congo is going to continue its tournament run, its veteran goalkeeper will almost certainly play a crucial role.