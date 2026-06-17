Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo’s Strong Message as Star Tops Ronaldo

At times, the early stages of the World Cup has featured flashes from underdogs, but Lionel Messi showed that this is still a tournament of superstars. Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and the couple’s three kids were in Kansas City to witness the icon make World Cup history.

As Argentina topped Algeria 3-0, Messi posted a hat trick as the superstar notched a whopping three goals during the team’s opening win. Not a bad start for a title defense, and Messi’s family was there to take it all in at the World Cup.

Roccuzzo took to Instagram to celebrate the marquee moment.

“Let’s go Argentina!!!! 🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷” Roccuzzo noted (translated) in the June 17, Instagram post sharing photos with the couple’s three kids. “With you always @leomessi !!!! You are amazing!! 🤍 🤍”

Messi quickly responded with a personal message in the comments.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️ los amo (which means “I love you all” in English),” Messi reacted.

Messi Topped Ronaldo in Making World Cup History Amid Argentina’s Win

Ironically, the last World Cup hat trick came against Argentina in the 2022 World Cup Final. Kylian Mbappé achieved the feat by scoring three goals in a losing effort for France.

There was a slight concern as Messi dealt with a hamstring injury in the weeks prior to the World Cup. The star is showing no signs of being anything less than full strength as Argentina defends their World Cup title.

At 38, Messi became the oldest soccer player to achieve a hat trick, topping a record previously held by Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi also joined other soccer greats like Ronaldo Nazario as tied for the most goals in World Cup history with 16.

“It’s an honor being up there for what it means, being alongside (Miroslav) Klose and Ronaldo (Nazario), who is there also,” Messi noted after Argentina’s win, per ESPN. “But it doesn’t mean anything. [Kylian] Mbappé is there, too, he scored twice today. At the end of the day, they are stats and nothing more.

“It’s an honor to compete with them, but it doesn’t mean anything. For me, Ronaldo, who I watched and is one of the greats, is not at the top. So, it’s just stats.”

Messi’s Wife, Antonela, Makes Personal Admission on Argentina Star

Roccuzzo has her own high achievements, balancing life as a mother and businesswoman. Messi’s wife has a brand deal with Adidas and points to the star’s “support” as part of the reason for her own success.

“It’s important to do things for yourself,” Roccuzzo told Elle’s Kathleen Hou in a February 10, interview. “It was hard, and it still is. I don’t always enjoy it. But I have my husband’s support, and that is very important. If I didn’t have that support, I don’t think I would be fully doing this.

“I’m very shy and this is very new. No one knows my voice. I don’t speak. Even doing this interview is new for me. So with time, I am starting to be more confident about myself and more secure in myself.”