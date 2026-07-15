Lionel Messi Makes More World Cup History in Argentina Semifinal Win Over England

Lionel Messi has spent nearly two decades turning football’s biggest moments into chapters of his own history.

Wednesday night brought another.

With Argentina’s World Cup title defense hanging in the balance, Messi produced the decisive assist that lifted the defending champions to a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over England, sending La Albiceleste into Sunday’s World Cup final against Spain.

The moment carried significance beyond the result.

According to ESPN Insights, Messi now owns four assists in FIFA World Cup knockout-stage matches, tying Pelé and Antoine Griezmann for the most by any player over the past 60 years.

He just keeps doing it … No other player in the last 60 years has more than Messi's four World Cup KO stage assists (tied with Pele and Antoine Griezmann). https://t.co/y45eHHVCs7 — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) July 15, 2026

For a player whose international résumé already includes a World Cup title, two Copa América crowns and countless individual records, another historic benchmark arrived exactly when Argentina needed it most.

Messi Once Again Decides the Biggest Stage

England appeared poised to end its 60-year wait for another World Cup final after Anthony Gordon’s 55th-minute opener gave Thomas Tuchel’s side control of the semifinal.

Argentina, however, never stopped pushing.

Enzo Fernández finally broke through in the 87th minute, driving a low finish beyond Jordan Pickford to restore parity and shift momentum toward the reigning champions.

Five minutes later, Messi supplied the tournament’s defining moment.

Receiving possession near the right touchline, the 39-year-old isolated Djed Spence before gliding past the England defender. Rather than forcing an increasingly difficult shot, Messi lifted a perfectly weighted cross over Pickford toward the back post, where Lautaro Martínez arrived unchecked to head home the winner in second-half stoppage time.

The assist was vintage Messi—not powered by speed or strength, but by timing, vision and an understanding of space that continues to separate him from every other player of his generation.

Another Record, Another Final for Argentina Captain

Messi’s latest milestone places him alongside two of international football’s greatest names.

Pelé dazzled the world during Brazil’s golden era. Griezmann became France’s creative heartbeat during consecutive runs to the 2018 and 2022 World Cup finals.

Now Messi shares the record while continuing to build a résumé many already consider unmatched.

Unlike many of football’s all-time greats, his influence has never been confined to goals.

Against England, it was his patience to wait for the passing lane, his composure under pressure and his flawless execution that ultimately decided the semifinal.

Argentina has repeatedly found late answers throughout this World Cup.

Once again, the answer arrived through its captain.

One Match From More History

Sunday’s final against Spain offers Argentina an opportunity to defend its World Cup crown and further cement one of the nation’s greatest footballing eras.

It also gives Messi another chance to expand a legacy that has become increasingly difficult to measure through statistics alone.

Yet the numbers continue to follow him.

Four World Cup knockout-stage assists.

No player has produced more in the past six decades.

And with one match remaining, Messi still has another opportunity to leave an even deeper imprint on football’s grandest tournament.