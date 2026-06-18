Who Are the Best Players on Mexico’s 2026 World Cup Squad?

Mexico entered the 2026 FIFA World Cup with familiar high expectations and a talented core capable of making noise on its home turf. While El Tri’s roster blends experience and youth, a few players stand above the rest as the best players on the squad.

From proven European stars to emerging attacking threats, these are the players most likely to determine whether Mexico can turn home-field advantage into its deepest World Cup run in decades.

Head coach Javier Aguirre announced Mexico’s 2026 World Cup squad on May 31, 2026, drawing from a group that combines veterans of the 2022 Qatar tournament with younger talent coming through European competition. Three names sit atop every expert preview and player-analysis ranking: captain and defensive midfielder Edson Álvarez, veteran striker Raúl Jiménez, and AC Milan forward Santiago Giménez. Julián Quiñones scored the tournament’s first goal in Mexico’s 2-0 opening win over South Africa on June 11, but the three players below represent El Tri’s consensus top tier.

Edson Álvarez and Mexico’s 2026 World Cup Core

Edson Omar Álvarez Velázquez was born Oct. 24, 1997, in Tlalnepantla. He is 28. He came through Club América’s academy, debuted with the first team in 2016, and helped the club to the 2018 Apertura title before Ajax signed him in 2019. Two Eredivisie titles and the 2020-21 KNVB Cup followed in the Netherlands. West Ham United purchased his contract in 2023, but he is currently on loan at Fenerbahçe in Turkey’s Süper Lig, according to West Ham United’s official club page.

Álvarez debuted for El Tri in 2017, wears the captain’s armband, and appeared in both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, according to ESPN‘s player profile. He reached his 100th cap as a substitute in the June 11 opener against South Africa. His defining role is as the ball-winning midfield anchor who holds El Tri’s defensive structure together, with enough technical versatility to play center back when called upon.

Raúl Jiménez: Mexico’s Veteran Attacking Force

Raúl Alonso Jiménez Rodríguez turned 35 in May and has been part of the national team since 2013. Club América developed him before he moved to Atlético Madrid, Benfica — where he collected multiple Primeira Liga titles — and then Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham in the Premier League before returning to Wolves in June 2026. By mid-2026, he had accumulated more than 120 caps and 40-plus international goals, according to ESPN‘s Jiménez profile.

He is also Mexico’s most emotionally resonant story. A skull fracture in November 2020 left his career in genuine doubt. Jiménez fought back to consistent Premier League output and came into the 2026 tournament making his fourth World Cup appearance. He converted a 67th-minute header in the win over South Africa, the kind of physical, high-leverage finish that makes him Mexico’s most dangerous aerial threat, per the Premier League’s official Jiménez page.

Santiago Giménez, a Prolific Scoring Threat

Santiago Giménez, 25, rounds out El Tri’s top tier. Born April 18, 2001, he came up through Cruz Azul, won the 2021 Liga MX title, and transferred to Feyenoord in 2022. In Rotterdam he became a prolific scorer, won the 2022-23 Eredivisie title, and set Mexican records for goals in European competition before AC Milan signed him in February 2025 for a reported $43 million.

An ankle injury limited his 2025-26 Serie A appearances, but Giménez returned to full fitness in March 2026, according to ESPN‘s Giménez profile. He debuted internationally in 2021 and contributed to the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup-winning campaign. His positioning and clinical finishing give Mexico’s attack a dimension no previous El Tri forward has delivered to the same extent.