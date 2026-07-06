All eyes have been on Mexico’s 17-year-old wonderkid, midfielder Gilberto Mora, as the team moves on to their Round of 16 World Cup match against England at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City after defeating Ecuador 2-0 in the Round of 32.

“Ecuador were caught off guard by Gilberto Mora’s confidence on the ball,” ESPN’s David Esquivel wrote. “The young midfielder dictated the tempo of several Mexican attacks, creating space for Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez to threaten the opposition.”

Unlike Ecuador, which was caught off guard by Mora’s stunning performance, major clubs in the Premier League not only know how good a player Mora is, but also how he hasn’t even scratched the surface of his talent.

Mexico’s 17-Year-Old Gilberto Mora Drawing Major Transfer News During World Cup

According to De Telegraaf, Liverpool and Arsenal are monitoring Gilberto Mora during the World Cup and are interested in signing the Mexican star.

“Liverpool’s interest is VERY real,” Matt Thielen of LFC Transfer Room tweeted out on X. “He would likely join in the summer and be loaned back until at least January.”

“ The Mexican wonderkid has been turning heads at the World Cup and has a £20 million release clause,” Thielen added.

Mora, who currently plays for Club Tijuana in Liga MX, has a current market value of €10M according to transfermarkt.us. As Thielen mentioned, he’ll likely be bought out for a lot more than €10M.

Regardless of his price tag, it’ll be best for Mora’s development and the future of the Mexican national team if he’s given a bigger opportunity to develop and play against some of the top competition in the world.

Liverpool and Arsenal are two teams mentioned by De Telegraaf, but there are likely plenty of other clubs interested in signing Mora. It’s only a matter of time until Mora is playing in one of the top leagues in the world.

“I am very grateful to Club Tijuana,” Mora said. “This club has helped me grow so much as a player and as a person. This motivates me even more to keep working hard and improving every day. Right now, my focus is on helping the team and giving everything for Mexico at this World Cup.”

Read More: Get to Know Mexico’s Gilberto Mora: 2026 World Cup Youngest Player

Mexico’s Pride and Joy

It’s hard not to root for Gilberto Mora.

Soccer, Mexico’s No. 1 sport, is being headlined by a 17-year-old who commands the middle of the pitch.

“I always say, if you are really a player, then you sleep with the ball,” Mora’s agent Rafaela Pimenta said in an interview with The Athletic. “The ball is there, the ball is your best friend. That’s exactly how ‘Gil’ was as a child, and it’s how he is now.”

“He’s a unique player,” Mexico manager Javier Aguirre said back in May. “He is brave, daring, direct, different. He gives us joy.”

Now, Mora is shining on soccer’s biggest stage.

“I think for him, first and foremost, he has to enjoy his football, and this is the best stage in the world so for him to be here at that age is incredible.” England forward Marcus Rashford said regarding Mora. “He just has to continue and work hard and enjoy.”

Mexico is set to face off against England on July 5th in one of the nation’s biggest games in history. The winner of that matchup will face off against Norway on Saturday, July 11th at 2 pm PT.