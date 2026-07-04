Morocco’s Next Game: Who Do the Atlas Lions Play Next in World Cup Schedule?

Morocco’s stunning Round of 16 upset of Canada sends the Atlas Lions into a World Cup quarterfinal loaded with massive star power.

That quarterfinal is set for Thursday, July 9, at 4 p.m. at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, with the opponent still to be determined by Saturday’s late Round of 16 clash between Paraguay and France in Philadelphia.

A win over either Paraguay or France would send Morocco to semifinal Match 101 on July 14 in Dallas, facing the winner of the adjacent bracket pairing Portugal or Spain against the United States or Belgium, a path laid out in FIFA’s official knockout stage bracket structure.

Morocco’s Path to a Quarterfinal

France enters Saturday’s matchup at Lincoln Financial Field as an overwhelming favorite, riding a tournament-high 13 goals and an attack anchored by Kylian Mbappé, who has scored more World Cup knockout-stage goals than any player in history. Michael Olise leads the entire field with five assists, giving Didier Deschamps’ side a level of firepower that has carried it through the group stage and past Sweden in the Round of 32.

Paraguay reached this point by pulling off its own shock, eliminating four-time champion Germany on penalties in the Round of 32. Gustavo Alfaro’s team is battle-tested but was pushed to extra time just five days before facing France, a physical toll that could factor into Saturday’s outcome.

If Paraguay somehow repeats its upset act, Morocco would enter the quarterfinal as a clear favorite, leaning on the defensive organization and counterattacking speed that carried it through the group stage unbeaten. A meeting with France instead would flip that script, making Morocco a prohibitive underdog against a squad many now consider the favorite to win it all for a third time. Even in that scenario, Morocco’s pedigree from its historic run to the 2022 semifinals gives the Atlas Lions a track record of frustrating heavily favored opponents.

Morocco’s Road Beyond the Quarterfinal

Morocco advanced from Group C by finishing second behind Brazil, drawing 1-1 with the Seleção before wins over Scotland and Haiti. Ismael Saibari has been the driving force, entering the Round of 16 as the tournament’s leading scorer with three goals before exiting with a hamstring injury early against Canada, a blow that could shadow Morocco’s frontline heading into the quarterfinal.

How quickly Saibari recovers over the next five days may end up shaping Morocco’s entire quarterfinal approach, particularly if France awaits at Gillette Stadium.

The Round of 32 provided its own warning sign about how difficult Morocco’s path can get. The Atlas Lions needed penalties to get past the Netherlands after a 1-1 draw, a reminder that even a team playing with this much confidence can be pushed to the brink by determined opposition.

Morocco’s own quarterfinal draws additional intrigue from what’s unfolding in the opposite half of the bracket. Argentina would meet Morocco only in the final, with Brazil viewed as the favorite to emerge from that side’s quarterfinal and reach Argentina’s semifinal in Atlanta.

None of that matters yet for Morocco, which still has to get past Paraguay or France first. But the Atlas Lions carry something few teams in Foxborough will match — a 2022 semifinal run that proved this program can win when the pressure is highest, and a roster full of belief that it belongs on that stage again.