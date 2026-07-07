Who Is Mostafa Shobeir? Egypt Goalie Frustrates Messi and Argentina

Mostafa Shobeir denied Lionel Messi from the penalty spot Tuesday, delivering the signature save of Egypt’s World Cup as the Pharaohs led Argentina 1-0 at halftime in Atlanta.

The stop marked Messi’s second missed penalty of the tournament and left Argentina’s title defense in jeopardy against a team chasing its first-ever World Cup knockout victory.

Shobeir, 26, grew up in Giza and has spent his entire career with Al Ahly, Egypt’s most decorated club, according to RotoWire’s player profile of the goalkeeper. He made his senior national team debut in 2024 and only recently claimed the starting job heading into this tournament, beating out more experienced options for the gloves.

Mostafa Shobeir Follows His Father’s World Cup Path

The goalkeeper’s surname already carried history in Egyptian soccer before Tuesday. His father, Ahmed Shobeir, made 107 appearances for Egypt and spent his entire playing career at Al Ahly, and he remains the only Egyptian goalkeeper to post a World Cup clean sheet, doing so in a scoreless 1990 draw with Ireland that helped spark debate over soccer’s back-pass rule.

Tuesday’s penalty save gave the younger Shobeir his own signature World Cup moment, one built on stopping a shot rather than the stalemate that defined his father’s era. He had already shown big-game composure earlier in the tournament, turning aside a penalty from Mehdi Taremi during a 1-1 draw with Iran and making three saves in a World Cup debut draw with Belgium. He then helped Egypt survive a penalty shootout against Australia in the round of 32, a result that sent the Pharaohs into the knockout rounds for the first time in he country’s history.

Argentina pressed for an equalizer for the rest of the half, and Shobeir answered with another key stop, throwing himself low to his left to keep out a close-range attempt that appeared destined for the net. He finished the opening 45 minutes with multiple saves inside the box plus a clean high claim, all while Egypt held the ball for long stretches against the run of play. Yasser Ibrahim had staked Egypt to its lead in the 15th minute with a header, giving Shobeir a cushion to protect through the rest of the half.

What a Win Over Argentina Would Mean for Egypt

Egypt reached the round of 16 for the first time and then outlasted Australia on penalties to get there. Beating the defending champions would make Egypt just the fifth African nation ever to reach a World Cup quarterfinal, joining Cameroon, Senegal, Ghana and Morocco, and it would validate the progress the program has built around Salah and now Shobeir.

Argentina entered as heavy favorites after topping its group and grinding through extra time against Cape Verde in the previous round, a result that left Messi and his teammates admittedly worn down. Messi remains tied for the tournament’s Golden Boot lead with seven goals, a total he could not extend Tuesday after Shobeir guessed correctly on his penalty attempt.

Mohamed Salah, nursing a hamstring issue of his own, shared a warm pregame embrace with Messi before kickoff, a moment that underscored the mutual respect between the tournament’s two most famous No. 10s even as their teams fought for a spot in Saturday’s quarterfinal in Kansas City. The winner will face either Switzerland or Colombia.