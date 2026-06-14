Netherlands vs. Japan: Prediction, Odds & Starting 11 Lineups for World Cup

The Netherlands and Japan will begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns on Sunday in a highly anticipated Group F showdown at Dallas Stadium. With Sweden and Tunisia also in the group, both teams know a positive result in the opener could prove crucial in the race for the knockout rounds.

The Dutch arrive as one of Europe’s most consistent sides under Ronald Koeman. The Netherlands reached the quarterfinals at the 2022 World Cup and qualified unbeaten from UEFA Group G. Japan, meanwhile, enters its eighth consecutive World Cup after becoming the first non-host nation to secure qualification for the 2026 tournament.

Both teams are dealing with injury concerns ahead of kickoff. The Netherlands will be without Jurrien Timber, while Japan has lost captain Wataru Endo and winger Kaoru Mitoma. Even so, the match features several established stars, including Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong, Cody Gakpo and Takefusa Kubo, in what is expected to be one of the most competitive fixtures of the opening round.

Netherlands and Japan Enter Group F With High Expectations

The Netherlands has re-established itself as a contender after missing the 2018 World Cup. The Oranje advanced to the quarterfinals in Qatar before falling to eventual champion Argentina on penalties and secured direct qualification for 2026 by winning UEFA Group G.

Koeman’s side remains built around experienced leaders. Virgil van Dijk continues to anchor the defense, while Frenkie de Jong drives the midfield. Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay are expected to provide the attacking threat.

The Dutch have also developed a reputation for consistency. Excluding penalty shootouts, they are unbeaten in their last 12 World Cup matches.

Japan enters the tournament carrying its own momentum. The Samurai Blue have won six consecutive international matches and continue to build on their impressive performances at the 2022 World Cup, where they defeated both Germany and Spain in the group stage.

Head coach Hajime Moriyasu will be without Endo and Mitoma, but Japan still possesses significant attacking quality through players such as Takefusa Kubo, Ayase Ueda, Daizen Maeda and Junya Ito.

Moriyasu has set ambitious goals for the tournament. According to the information provided, he reaffirmed his objective of winning the World Cup following a recent send-off match against Iceland.

Netherlands Starting XI Lineup vs Japan

Here’s a look at the official starting lineup for the Netherlands against Japan.

Japan Starting XI Lineup vs Netherlands

Here’s a look at the official starting lineup for Japan against the Netherlands.

Netherlands Injury Concerns Open Door for Japan

The Netherlands has faced several roster challenges heading into the tournament.

Liverpool defender Jeremie Frimpong was left off the squad, while Tottenham midfielder Xavi Simons suffered a season-ending ACL injury before the World Cup. Timber also withdrew after aggravating an injury following Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League final appearance.

Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen suffered a scare during a warm-up match against Uzbekistan but returned to training and is expected to remain available.

Japan’s injury situation may be even more significant. Mitoma’s hamstring injury ruled him out of the tournament, while Endo’s foot issue forced him to withdraw and later announce his retirement from international football.

Still, Japan has shown it can compete with elite opponents. The team has recorded notable victories over Brazil and England in recent months and has not conceded a goal in five consecutive matches.

Netherlands vs Japan Odds and Match Information

The Group F opener will be played on Sunday, June 14, at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

How to Watch

Date: June 14, 2026

June 14, 2026 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Venue: Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium), Arlington, Texas

Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium), Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: FOX One, FOX Sports App

Moneyline Odds (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Netherlands: +105

Japan: +270

Draw: +250

FOX Sports Research projected a narrow Dutch victory, noting the absence of Mitoma and Endo for Japan while highlighting the Netherlands’ experienced core featuring Van Dijk, De Jong, Gakpo and Depay.

Several analysts expect a tight contest, however, with both teams viewed as realistic candidates to advance from Group F. Sunday’s result could provide an early advantage in what appears to be one of the World Cup’s most balanced groups.