New Zealand vs Egypt Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

New Zealand faced Egypt in a crucial Group G clash at BC Place in Vancouver, with the match carrying major significance in the race for a place in the FIFA World Cup knockout stage. Both teams entered the second round of group matches seeking their first-ever victory at a FIFA World Cup.

Egypt opened the tournament with a 1–1 draw against Belgium, while New Zealand earned a 2–2 draw against Iran. With every team in Group G level on points, New Zealand vs Egypt represented a key opportunity to gain an advantage in the qualification battle.

New Zealand vs Egypt Group G Situation

The buildup to New Zealand vs Egypt centered on the tightly contested Group G standings. Egypt impressed in their opener by holding Belgium to a draw, with Emam Ashour scoring the team’s goal. The performance boosted confidence ahead of another important match.

New Zealand also delivered an encouraging display in their first outing. Elijah Just scored twice against Iran as the All Whites secured a valuable point in a high-scoring contest.

With all four teams level after the opening round, the winner of this match could take a significant step toward the Round of 32.

Team News and Key Players

New Zealand lined up with captain Chris Wood leading the attack, supported by Elijah Just, Sarpreet Singh, and Callan McCowatt.

Egypt looked to captain Mohamed Salah for inspiration in attack. Ashour remained a key creative presence, while the midfield pairing of Mohamed Lasheen and Mohamed Attia aimed to control possession.

Historically, Egypt entered the contest unbeaten against New Zealand, including a 1–0 victory in a 2024 international friendly. This New Zealand vs Egypt matchup promised to play a major role in shaping Group G.