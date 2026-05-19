Neymar Breaks Down After Brazil World Cup Decision — And It Says Everything

Neymar broke down in tears after being named to Brazil’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking an emotional return to the national team after a lengthy recovery from a serious knee injury.

The 34-year-old forward shared a video on social media shortly after Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed his inclusion in the 26-man squad. Neymar was seen crying alongside partner Bruna Biancardi and friends as he reacted to the announcement.

“One of the most emotional and happiest days of my life is already on my YouTube channel. Thank you, Brazil 🇧🇷,” Neymar wrote.

The selection comes after Neymar missed more than a year of international action following a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in October 2023.

Neymar’s World Cup 2026 Return Follows Long Injury Layoff

Neymar had not appeared for Brazil since the injury and had not been called up under Ancelotti before Monday’s announcement.

His fitness had been widely questioned in recent months, with analysts and former players uncertain whether he would be able to return in time for another World Cup.

Ancelotti said Neymar’s recent progress played a key role in the decision.

“He has improved his fitness,” Ancelotti said, via ESPN. “He will be an important player in this World Cup.”

The coach added that experience was a major factor in shaping the squad.

Carlo Ancelotti Defends Neymar Selection for Brazil Squad

Ancelotti faced scrutiny for including Neymar over several in-form attackers but defended the decision, citing the forward’s experience in major tournaments.

“We chose Neymar because we believe he can help the team,” Ancelotti said. “Whether it’s one minute, five minutes, 90 minutes or even taking a penalty.”

The Italian coach, who took charge of Brazil in 2025, said Neymar’s presence could also benefit the team environment.

“He has experience in this kind of competition and the respect of the group,” Ancelotti said.

Brazil World Cup Squad Features Mix of Youth and Experience

Brazil’s 26-man squad includes established stars such as Vinícius Júnior and Raphinha, along with younger forwards Endrick and Rayan, who earned their first World Cup call-ups.

Several attacking players were left out, including João Pedro and Antony, reflecting the competition for places in Brazil’s forward line.

João Pedro later acknowledged his omission on social media, saying he had “tried to give my best at all times” while expressing support for the team.

Neymar Brazil Record and Potential Final World Cup Appearance

Neymar enters the 2026 tournament as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 128 international appearances.

This World Cup is expected to be his fourth and could be his final appearance on the sport’s biggest stage.

Brazil will open its campaign against Morocco on June 13 in New Jersey before facing Haiti and Scotland in Group C.

While Neymar’s role in the squad remains to be determined, his inclusion represents a significant milestone in his return from injury.

His emotional reaction to the announcement underscored the importance of the moment — both for the player and for Brazil as it prepares for another World Cup run.