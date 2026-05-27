Neymar Injury Update: Brazil Star’s World Cup Fitness Addressed After Calf Problem

Neymar insisted his latest calf injury will not affect his availability for the World Cup as Brazil continues to monitor the forward ahead of the 2026 tournament in North America.

The Santos star is set to join Brazil’s national team camp after missing his club’s last three matches because of a bruised right calf suffered during a May 17 defeat to Coritiba. Neymar watched Santos defeat Deportivo Cuenca 3-0 in the Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday and dismissed concerns surrounding his fitness when speaking to reporters at Vila Belmiro.

“It’s right here, in one piece,” Neymar said about his calf. When asked if the injury could become an issue during the World Cup, he responded: “What problem?”

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti included Neymar in his final 26-man squad for the tournament despite previously insisting he would only select players who were fully fit. The World Cup will mark Neymar’s fourth appearance at the competition and his first major tournament with Brazil since suffering an ACL injury in October 2023.

Neymar and Brazil Medical Staff Manage Recovery Before FIFA World Cup

Although Neymar publicly downplayed the injury, Brazil’s medical staff is taking a cautious approach ahead of the World Cup.

Sources told ESPN that the swelling in Neymar’s right calf “is not minor” and that the recovery process could take longer than Santos initially expected. Because of that, Neymar is unlikely to feature in Brazil’s warm-up matches against Panama on May 31 and Egypt on June 5.

Brazil begins their World Cup campaign against Morocco on June 13.

Interviews with Brazilian media also showed Neymar remaining confident about his condition. Speaking after Santos’ Copa Sudamericana victory, he told ESPN Brazil: “It’s here, all intact.”

Brazil’s coaching staff is expected to implement a specialized training program for Neymar once he arrives at the national team’s training center in Teresopolis.

Ancelotti’s staff wants to avoid aggravating the calf issue during preparations for the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Neymar has not played for Brazil since his ACL injury during international duty in October 2023, but his return remains significant for the national team. The 34-year-old is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals.

Meanwhile, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni recently addressed concerns about Lionel Messi’s fitness, further focusing on the health of South America’s biggest stars ahead of the World Cup.

Vinicius Junior Confirms Neymar Will Wear Brazil’s No. 10 Shirt

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior also addressed Neymar’s return to the national team and confirmed the Santos forward will reclaim Brazil’s iconic No. 10 shirt at the World Cup.

“The No. 10 belongs to Neymar, that’s obvious,” Vinicius told Brazilian YouTube channel CazeTV.

Neymar has worn the famous number previously worn by Pelé, Zico, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, and Kaká. According to the information provided, he is now set to become the first Brazilian player to wear the No. 10 shirt in four different World Cups.

Vinicius also revealed Neymar regularly spoke with him during previous Brazil squad announcements when he was left out by Ancelotti.

“Every call-up, Neymar would call me and tell me ‘Damn, Ancelotti didn’t take me again, I’m sad,’” Vinicius said. “But I always told him that Carlo had trust in him and that when the time came, he would take Ney.”

Neymar earned his recall after returning to form with Santos in 2026. According to the information provided, he has registered six goals and four assists in 15 appearances this year while avoiding any major setbacks until the recent calf issue.

Brazil will open Group C play against Morocco before facing Haiti and Scotland later in the tournament. The team will attempt to win a record-extending sixth World Cup title under Ancelotti.