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Norway vs England Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-final Live Score, Updates, Stats

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Norway vs England live score, updates, stats, lineups, and key moments from the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final today
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(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on July 10, 2026, shows England's forward #09 Harry Kane at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on June 27, 2026; and Norway's forward #09 Erling Braut Haaland at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 5, 2026. Norway and England will meet in a 2026 World Cup football tournament quarter-final match in Miami on July 11, 2026. (Photo by Angela WEISS and Odd ANDERSEN / AFP via Getty Images)

The Norway national football team faced the England national football team on Saturday night in a historic FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Norway vs England brought together two of the tournament’s in-form teams with a place in the semi-finals at stake.

Norway entered the match after eliminating Brazil to reach the country’s first-ever men’s World Cup quarter-final, while England arrived following dramatic knockout victories over DR Congo and Mexico. The winner of this Norway vs England clash would advance to the semi-finals to face either the Argentina national football team or the Switzerland national football team.

Norway vs England Road to the Quarter-finals

The buildup to Norway vs England highlighted two impressive tournament runs. Norway finished second in Group I before defeating the Ivory Coast 2–1 in the Round of 32. They then produced one of the biggest surprises of the competition by beating the five-time champions, the Brazil national football team, 2–1 in the Round of 16.

England topped Group L before coming from behind to defeat DR Congo 2–1. Thomas Tuchel’s side followed that with a determined 3–2 victory over the co-hosts, the Mexico national football team, despite playing much of the match with 10 men.

Key Players and Team News

The spotlight centered on star strikers Erling Haaland and Harry Kane. Haaland entered the quarter-final with seven goals in five matches, while Kane had scored six times during the tournament. Jude Bellingham also remained a key attacking threat after contributing four goals.

England faced injury concerns with Marc Guéhi doubtful, Declan Rice recovering from illness, and Jarell Quansah suspended. The hot and humid conditions in Miami were also expected to test both European sides throughout the match.

Dogli Wilberforce is a writer covering NASCAR, Formula 1, and the IndyCar Series for Heavy Sports. He has also written for Sportsnaut, FanSided, Total Apex Sports, and Last Word on Sports. Wilberforce focuses on the NASCAR Cup Series, breaking down news, driver stories, and key moments with a clear, fast, and engaging style. His work connects headlines to context, helping readers understand what matters most in the sport. More about Dogli Wilberforce

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Norway vs England Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-final Live Score, Updates, Stats

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