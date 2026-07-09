OTD in 2006: Zinedine Zidane Sent Off for Infamous Headbutt in World Cup Final

It has been 20 years since Zinedine Zidane was sent off for his headbutt on Marco Materazzi. Zidane was playing in the final match of his legendary career, which ended in controversy at the 2006 World Cup.

France entered the tournament as one of the favorites to win it all. Led by Zidane, France achieved great success and aimed to capture its second World Cup in 8 years.

Italy, meanwhile, aimed to capture its 4th World Cup after delivering a stellar defensive performance throughout the tournament. Before the final, Italy had conceded only one goal, which was an own goal against the United States.

Zidane opened the scoring a penalty kick in the 7th minute. Italy responded when Materazzi scored the equalizer in the 19th minute.

Zinedine Zidane Sent Off for Headbutt in Extra Time

After the 1st half of extra time, the penalty shootout seemed inevitable. Both managers’ final substitutions were a clear indication, as each wanted to ensure they had enough options available.

Zinedine Zidane, who had scored a penalty in the 7th minute would have certainly stepped up in the penalty shootout. However, he did not get that opportunity.

Zidane briefly exchanged words with Italian defender Marco Materazzi. He later jogged forward, turned around, and then struck Materazzi in the chest with a headbutt.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was seen protesting to the referee and linesman after witnessing what transpired. After a brief delay, the referee spoke with the linesman and showed Zidane a red card in the 110th minute.

Zidane walked past the World Cup trophy and off the pitch for the final time. It was an unfortunate end to his legendary career, as he was sent off with penalties on the horizon.

Italy defeated France 5-3 in the penalty shootout, with Fabio Grosso scoring the winning penalty.

Marco Materazzi Reflects on Zidane’s Headbutt at 2006 World Cup

Marco Materazzi reflected on Zidane headbutting him in the World Cup final. He acknowledged his role in instigating but noted that it was not the first time the French legend had been sent off.

“I’m no saint, but Zidane isn’t either. It wasn’t his first offense. Remember his red card in 1998?” Materazzi told L’Equipe (H/T AS).

Materazzi explained how dangerous the headbutt could have been, particularly because he was caught off guard.

“If I had seen it coming, I might’ve raised my hand to push him away, and the referee probably would’ve sent both of us off. I wasn’t braced for it, so my body didn’t stiffen. A headbutt that strong could’ve caused real damage,” Materazzi said (H/T: AS). “When I was on the ground, I waited for him to be sent off. And honestly, I wouldn’t have gotten up until it happened.”

Despite the incident, Materazzi hoped to bury the hatchet with Zidane.

“It would’ve been a gesture of goodwill. And that would’ve been the end of it. I had more to lose. I would’ve stayed the villain, and he would’ve become the hero,” Materazzi said (H/T: AS).