Panama Announces Squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Panama has announced its full 26-player squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It’s the second time the country has qualified for the FIFA World Cup. Los Canaleros made their World Cup debut eight years ago during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. They finished bottom of their group after losing all three games against England, Belgium, and Tunisia.

Head coach Thomas Christiansen announced the full squad today. The captain and absolute leader of the team is Aníbal Godoy. The 36-year-old San Diego FC player is also the country’s record holder in caps (159). Other key players in the squad are Adalberto Carrasquilla (UNAM), Ismael Díaz (León), José Fajardo (Universidad Católica), and José Córdoba (Norwich City).

Full Squad Panama For The 2026 FIFA World Cup

Goalkeepers: Luis Mejía (Nacional), Orlando Mosquera (Al-Fayha), César Samudio (Marathón)

Defenders: Amir Murillo (Beşiktaş), José Córdoba (Norwich City), César Blackman (Slovan Bratislava), Andrés Andrade (LASK), Éric Davis (Plaza Amador), Roderick Miller (Turan Tovuz), Jiovany Ramos (Puerto Cabello), Jorge Gutiérrez (Deportivo La Guaira), Fidel Escobar (Saprissa), Edgardo Fariña (Pari Nizhny Novgorod)

Midfielders: Aníbal Godoy (San Diego), Adalberto Carrasquilla (UNAM), Cristian Martínez (Ironi Kiryat Shmona), Carlos Harvey (Minnesota United), José Luis Rodríguez (Juárez), César Yanis (Cobresal), Yoel Bárcenas (No Club), Alberto Quintero (Plaza Amador), Azarias Londoño (Universidad Católica)

Forwards: Ismael Díaz (León), José Fajardo (Universidad Católica), Tomás Rodríguez (Saprissa), Cecilio Waterman (Universidad de Concepción)

Qualification For The 2026 FIFA World Cup

Panama started their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign in a group with Nicaragua, Guyana, Montserrat, and Belize. Panama took the maximum twelve points out of four matches and proceeded to the third qualifying round. Los Canaleros were placed in a group with Suriname, El Salvador, and Guatemala. Panama got off to a slow start in the qualifiers, playing out frustrating draws against both Suriname and Guatemala. In their third match, they finally won their first match in the group. A narrow 0-1 on the road against El Salvador, thanks to a goal from main striker José Fajardo, finally got them three points.

Play

On October 14, 2025, Panama escaped with a dramatic injury-time equalizer at home. Ismael Díaz rescued a point against Suriname, preventing their opponents from opening up a three-point lead and keeping both teams level on points. Panama then won on the road at Guatemala 2-3 with a late winner by Fajardo again. Suriname won 4-0 at home against El Salvador. Heading into the final group match, Panama was level on points with Suriname, but the Surinamese held a superior goal difference. Panama took care of business in Panama City with a convincing 3-0 win against El Salvador. Meanwhile, Suriname surrendered its lead at the top of the group after suffering a 3-1 defeat in Guatemala. With those outcomes, Panama qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

2026 FIFA World Cup

Panama will play its matches in Group L. The Panamanians open their World Cup on June 17 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, against Ghana. Six days later, they take on Croatia in the same stadium. For their final group stage match, they travel to East Rutherford, New Jersey, to take on one-time champions England on June 27. The two group winners and the eight best third-placed teams from each group will advance to the next stage.

Panama Schedule