Panama vs Croatia Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

The Panama national football team faced the Croatia national football team on Tuesday in a crucial Group L match at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The fixture carried major significance as both teams entered Matchday 2 without a point and needing a positive result to keep their knockout-stage hopes alive.

Panama arrived after a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to the Ghana national football team, conceding a stoppage-time winner, while Croatia suffered a 4-2 loss to the England national football team. As a result, Panama vs Croatia quickly became one of the most important matches in Group L.

Panama vs Croatia Match Context

The buildup to Panama vs Croatia centered on the pressure facing both nations. With England and Ghana both sitting on three points before kickoff, a loss would have significantly increased the pressure heading into their final group-stage fixture.

This was also the first competitive meeting between the two countries. Panama looked to respond through organization, pressing, and defensive discipline under coach Thomas Christiansen. Croatia, meanwhile, aimed to recover after defensive problems were exposed in their opening match.

The match took place at BMO Field, one of the tournament’s host venues.

Team News and Key Players

Panama relied heavily on forward Freddy Torres to provide a goal threat and stretch Croatia’s defense. The team hoped to turn strong defensive performances into points on the board.

Croatia looked toward veteran captain Luka Modrić to control the midfield alongside Mateo Kovačić. Following the defeat to England, coach Zlatko Dalić was expected to make tactical adjustments, potentially moving away from the back-three system used in the opener.

With Group L becoming increasingly competitive, Panama vs Croatia represented a must-win opportunity for both sides.