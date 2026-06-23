Who Are the Best Players on Portugal’s 2026 World Cup Squad?

Portugal arrived at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a roster packed with elite talent, blending veteran leadership with some of the game’s brightest stars. While Cristiano Ronaldo remains the face of the national team, Portugal’s chances of lifting the trophy may depend just as much on a new generation led by several emerging standouts.

With Portugal chasing what could be the final World Cup appearance of Ronaldo’s legendary international career, every match carries added significance as one of the tournament’s most talented squads pursues soccer’s biggest prize.

Head coach Roberto Martínez has assembled a squad built on European pedigree, pace and tactical flexibility. Portugal, the reigning UEFA Nations League champions, entered Group K as one of the tournament’s most formidable sides, with what appeared to be a favorable draw against DR Congo, Uzbekistan and Colombia.

Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal’s Record Goalscorer

At 41, Ronaldo stands alone in the record books. He arrived at this tournament having made more international appearances (226) and scored more international goals (143) than any player in the history of the men’s game, according to Olympics.com. This is his sixth World Cup, a mark he shares only with Lionel Messi among all outfield players.

The club career milestones span Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al Nassr — 450 goals at Madrid alone. Under Martínez with the national squad, Ronaldo has netted 25 times in 30 appearances, a better goals-per-game ratio than under any of his previous Portugal managers.

Ronaldo has never scored in a World Cup knockout match. All eight of his tournament goals have come in group-stage play, according to World Cup Pass. A single elimination-round goal in North America would rank among the most meaningful of his career.

Bruno Fernandes: Portugal’s Vice-Captain

Ronaldo sets the historical standard. Fernandes runs the show on the pitch.

The 31-year-old Manchester United midfielder enters the 2026 World Cup in the best form of his career. He registered 21 assists in the 2025-26 Premier League season, breaking the single-season record in English top-flight history, and earned both the FWA Footballer of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season, according to World Soccer Talk. The national-team numbers are similarly dominant, with 87 caps, 28 international goals and the Portugal vice-captaincy.

During World Cup qualifying, Fernandes created a team-high 21 chances and posted 0.49 expected assists per 90 minutes, highest on the squad. Martínez’s possession-heavy system leans on Fernandes to break defensive lines with vertical passing and arrive late into dangerous positions from midfield, according to ESPN‘s Ryan O’Hanlon, who ranked Fernandes fifth among the 50 best players at the 2026 tournament.

Bernardo Silva: 107 Caps of Experience

Bernardo Silva occupies a different space. The Manchester City midfielder arrives at his third World Cup with 107 caps and 14 international goals for Portugal. Over multiple Champions League and Premier League title runs with City, he has established himself as one of the most tactically complete midfielders in European football, capable of playing wide, centrally, or as a false No. 9 without disrupting the team’s shape.

O’Hanlon’s ESPN ranking placed Silva in the tournament’s top 50, specifically crediting his capacity to give managers flexibility elsewhere in the lineup, a quality that makes him indispensable even on days when his individual statistics are modest. In Portugal’s 1-1 opener against DR Congo, he contributed one defensive intervention, according to ESPN’s 2026 World Cup stats tracker. That two-way discipline, not box-score numbers, is what Martínez values most from him as Portugal pushes deeper through the group.