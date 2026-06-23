Uzbekistan’s debut appearance at the FIFA World Cup represents perhaps the biggest milestone in the nation’s soccer history. Led by a core of players who helped guide the White Wolves through qualification, Uzbekistan arrived at the 2026 tournament with a squad capable of competing against established international powers.

While Uzbekistan may lack the global star power of many World Cup contenders, several players have emerged as difference-makers for a team looking to turn its historic first appearance on soccer’s biggest stage into a memorable run.

Head coach Fabio Cannavaro, himself a World Cup winner as Italy’s captain in 2006, assembled a 26-man Group K roster facing Colombia, Portugal, and DR Congo, with a historic first goal scored in their the opener against Colombia.

Eldor Shomurodov: Uzbekistan’s All-Time Scorer

No name defines this generation of Uzbek soccer more than Eldor Shomurodov. The Istanbul Basaksehir forward owns the country’s all-time scoring record at 44 international goals and has worn the captain’s armband since 2018, according to Goal.com‘s 2026 World Cup overview.

His path through European soccer is the story of Uzbek football’s rising profile. Shomurodov moved from Russian side Rostov to Genoa in 2020, then to AS Roma for $20 million a year later. In 2022, he became the first Uzbek player to win a European club title when Roma claimed the UEFA Conference League. A loan to Istanbul Basaksehir in July 2025 turned permanent after he shared the Turkish Super Lig scoring crown with 22 goals, according to Profee‘s Madina Karimova. He contributed five goals and five assists during World Cup qualifying.

“We are representing our nation and that is why we are going to work hard and show the world that Uzbekistan is one of the strongest teams around,” Shomurodov said, as quoted by FIFA.com.

Abdukodir Khusanov: Heart of Uzbekistan’s Backline

Center-back Abdukodir Khusanov is the squad’s highest-profile player and the most closely watched heading into Group K. Born Feb. 29, 2004, in Tashkent, Khusanov joined Manchester City in January 2025 for a reported $45.5 million, becoming the first Uzbek ever to sign for a Premier League club, according to CityXtra. Time at Energetik-BGU in Belarus and RC Lens in France sharpened the physical, ball-playing defensive game that drew elite attention before his move to England.

A year after arriving at the Etihad, Pep Guardiola called him a “top signing,” as quoted by Profee. Khusanov logged 90 minutes in the tournament opener against Colombia on June 17.

His former Lens manager offered perhaps the most direct scouting report on record.

“He’s calm, powerful, he’s fast,” Will Still said. “He has very, very impressive potential,” as quoted by Profee.

Abbosbek Fayzullaev: Scored Nation’s First World Cup Goal

Abbosbek Fayzullaev made Uzbek soccer history on June 17, netting the nation’s first-ever goal in a World Cup finals when he equalized against Colombia in the 60th minute in Mexico City, according to Football360. The 22-year-old right winger plays alongside Shomurodov at Istanbul Basaksehir, following earlier stints at Pakhtakor Tashkent and CSKA Moscow where he won the Russian Premier League’s Breakthrough of the Season award in his debut campaign.

He brings 31 international caps and 8 international goals into the tournament, a profile that has drawn reported scouting interest from Liverpool, according to Turkish Football.

Fayzullaev has built his reputation against skepticism.

“Many in Uzbekistan said, ‘He will not be able to do it and will return soon,'” he said. “I think I’ve proven myself,” as quoted by Profee. With Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal on the schedule June 23, the audition continues.