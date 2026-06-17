Portugal National Team 2026: All 26 World Cup Players And Club Teams

This group of Portugal national football team players, highlighted by global superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, is hoping to do something the country has never done before, and win the 2026 World Cup. Unlike in some of the previous iterations of the competition, this Portugal squad, featuring some of the best players on club teams around the world, is expected to go far in the World Cup in what is all but certainly Ronaldo’s last time competing in the tournament.

As Portugal begins its campaign in the United States, here’s a look at the roster of all 26 players and the club teams they compete for professionally in domestic leagues.

Portugal National Team World Cup Squad Club Teams

Going by position, here’s a list of every single club team and league represented by all 26 players on the Portugal national team competing at the 2026 World Cup:

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rui Silva (Sporting CP)

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United); Matheus Nunes (Manchester City), Nélson Semedo (Fenerbahçe SK), João Cancelo (FC Barcelona), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting CP), Renato Veiga (Villarreal); Rúben Dias (Manchester City); Tomás Araújo (SL Benfica)

Midfielders: Rúben Neves (Al Hilal), Samuel Costa (Mallorca), João Neves (PSG), Vitinha (PSG), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Forwards: João Félix (Al Nassr), Francisco Trincão (Sporting CP), Francisco Conceição (Juventus), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Rafael Leão (AC Milan), Gonçalo Guedes (Real Sociedad), Gonçalo Ramos (PSG); Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr)

The late Diogo Jota (Liverpool), who was expected to be a member of the 2026 Portugal national football team competing at the World Cup, suffered an untimely death after a car crash last summer. He and his family will be represented on the team throughout the tournament by this Portugal squad, even though he is no longer around to compete for his nation.

Of the 26 Portugal national team players, a majority compete for English Premier League club teams (7), followed by the French Ligue 1 (5), Spanish LaLiga (4), Liga Portugal (3), Saudi Pro League (3), Italian Serie A (2), and Turkish Süper Lig (1).

Of the club teams represented, four compete for Paris Saint-Germain, three for Manchester City and Sporting CP, two for Manchester United and Al-Nassr, while the rest of the club teams are represented by one player each on the 2026 Portugal World Cup squad.

Stars to watch are obviously Ronaldo, who could be coming off the bench on a few occasions, along with Vitinha, Fernandes, Silva, Felix, and Leão.

Portugal World Cup Squad Schedule And Tournament History

Now that you know the 2026 Portugal World Cup squad, here is a look at their upcoming schedule and history at the famous tournament.

Portugal is in Group K alongside the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uzbekistan, and Colombia. Here is the national team’s group stage schedule:

June 17, 2026: Portugal vs DR Congo – Houston Stadium (1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT)

June 23, 2026: Portugal vs Uzbekistan – Houston Stadium (1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT)

June 27, 2026: Portugal vs Colombia – Miami Stadium (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)

This Portugal squad is a heavy favorite to advance past the group stage and into the knockout rounds, which they have done in five of nine total World Cup appearances.

The Portugal national football team’s highest tournament finish is third place, which came in 1966. The squad finished fourth in 2006 and made the quarter-finals in 2022.

Portugal has never won the World Cup, but in Ronaldo’s last time competing at the event, there is hope that the roster can help lead him to that glory, matching what his rival, Lionel Messi, did with Argentina in the previous tournament.

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Portugal begins its 2026 World Cup campiagn against DR Congo, and there is hope the squad can make a run to finally win the tournament with Ronaldo before he retires from international competitions.