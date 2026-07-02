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Portugal vs Croatia Match Results Today: FIFA World Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

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How to Watch Portugal vs Croatia Live Today: World Cup Preview, Lineup, Team News, Stats
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MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JUNE 27: Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal acknowledges fans after his teams 0-0 draw during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match between Colombia and Portugal at Miami Stadium on June 27, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Portugal’s national football team faced Croatia’s national football team on Thursday in a FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash at Toronto Stadium, with Portugal vs Croatia marking one of the standout knockout matches of the tournament. Portugal entered the game after finishing second in Group K with five points, while Croatia also progressed as runners-up from Group L.

The Portugal vs Croatia winner will face Spain in the Round of 16 on July 6 after Spain eliminated Austria.

Portugal vs Croatia Road to the Knockout Stage

The buildup to Portugal vs Croatia followed impressive group-stage campaigns from both nations. Portugal opened with a 1–1 draw against the DR Congo national football team before producing a commanding 5–0 victory over the Uzbekistan national football team. A goalless draw against the Colombian national football team secured second place in Group K.

Croatia recovered well after a 4–2 defeat to the England national football team in their opening match. Victories over the Panama national football team and the Ghana national football team ensured they reached the knockout stage.

Team News and Key Players

Portugal entered the match with a fully fit squad led by Cristiano Ronaldo, supported by Bruno Fernandes, João Félix, Vitinha, and Rúben Dias.

Croatia also reported no major injury concerns. Veteran captain Luka Modrić anchored the midfield alongside Mateo Kovačić, while Joško Gvardiol returned in defense.

Opta’s projections favored Portugal to progress, making this Portugal vs Croatia encounter one of the most anticipated fixtures of the World Cup knockout stage.

Dogli Wilberforce is a writer covering NASCAR, Formula 1, and the IndyCar Series for Heavy Sports. He has also written for Sportsnaut, FanSided, Total Apex Sports, and Last Word on Sports. Wilberforce focuses on the NASCAR Cup Series, breaking down news, driver stories, and key moments with a clear, fast, and engaging style. His work connects headlines to context, helping readers understand what matters most in the sport. More about Dogli Wilberforce

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Portugal vs Croatia Match Results Today: FIFA World Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

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