Portugal vs DR Congo Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

Portugal’s national football team faced DR Congo’s national football team on Wednesday in their opening Group K match of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Portugal vs DR Congo clash marked one of the most anticipated fixtures of the opening round, with Portugal entering the tournament as one of the favorites and DR Congo returning to the World Cup stage for the first time in more than five decades.

Played at NRG Stadium, the match attracted significant attention as Cristiano Ronaldo began what is expected to be his final World Cup campaign. The stakes were high in Portugal vs DR Congo, with both teams looking to make a strong start in Group K and gain an early advantage in the race for the knockout stages.

Portugal vs DR Congo Match Preview and Team News

The buildup to Portugal vs DR Congo focused on the contrast between the two nations. Portugal arrived ranked among the world’s elite teams and carried high expectations after several strong tournament performances in recent years. DR Congo, meanwhile, qualified for their first World Cup since 1974, when the nation competed as Zaire.

Portugal was expected to line up with Diogo Costa in goal, while João Cancelo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and Cristiano Ronaldo formed the core of the starting lineup.

DR Congo looked to experienced players such as Chancel Mbemba, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Yoane Wissa, and Cédric Bakambu to challenge the Portuguese defense.

Key Facts and Storylines

This was the first-ever meeting between the two nations in any official competition. Portugal entered as favorites, while DR Congo aimed to create one of the tournament’s early surprises.

At 41 years old, Ronaldo remained the centerpiece of Portugal’s ambitions. For DR Congo, simply returning to the World Cup represented a historic achievement, but the team arrived determined to compete rather than just participate.

With Group K also featuring the Colombia and Uzbekistan national football teams, every point carried extra importance in the battle for qualification.