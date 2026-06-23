Portugal vs Uzbekistan Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

Portugal’s national football team faced Uzbekistan’s national football team on Tuesday in a crucial Group K match at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Portugal vs Uzbekistan clash carried major significance for both nations after difficult starts to their campaigns.

Portugal entered the match following a disappointing 1–1 draw against the DR Congo national football team, while Uzbekistan arrived after a 3–1 defeat to the Colombia national football team in their historic World Cup debut. With both teams still searching for their first victory of the tournament, the stakes were high in this Portugal vs Uzbekistan encounter at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Portugal vs Uzbekistan Group K Context

The buildup to Portugal vs Uzbekistan centered on the pressure facing both sides. Portugal controlled possession for long periods in their opening match but failed to turn dominance into victory. Manager Roberto Martínez looked for a stronger attacking display as his team aimed to move into contention for a place in the Round of 32.

Uzbekistan entered the contest encouraged by moments from their opening defeat. Under coach Fabio Cannavaro, the World Cup newcomers showed attacking promise despite the loss. Abbosbek Fayzullaev achieved a historic moment by netting Uzbekistan’s inaugural World Cup goal.

This match also represented the first senior international meeting between the two nations.

Team News and Key Players

Portugal once again depended on veteran captain Cristiano Ronaldo, with support from skilled players Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and Pedro Neto.

Uzbekistan looked to captain Eldor Shomurodov and Fayzullaev for attacking inspiration. Defensively, Abdukodir Khusanov remained a key figure.

According to pre-match projections, Portugal entered as strong favorites, but both teams knew that a positive result could dramatically improve their chances of progressing from Group K.