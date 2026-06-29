Are Brazil Star Raphinha’s Finances Linked to His Injury? Here’s the Real Story

As his team takes on Japan in the World Cup Round of 32 on Monday, Brazil star Raphinha’s injury has sparked an unusual wave of speculation about his finances, raising questions about what is really behind the rumors.

The truth appears to be far less dramatic than the chatter around the Brazil winger, whose World Cup injury status has already become one of the tournament’s most closely watched storylines.

Raphinha went down in the 38th minute of Brazil’s 3-0 group-stage victory over Haiti, clutching the back of his right thigh before being helped off the pitch in Philadelphia. Medical imaging confirmed a muscle tear in the biceps femoris, a large muscle in the thigh that forms part of the hamstring, according to ESPN. He was ruled out of the final group-stage contest against Scotland.

Brazil’s medical team, led by Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar, immediately began intensive rehabilitation, with the winger remaining stateside with the squad. The Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed his status as day to day and offered no firm return date. Early estimates from reports have placed a potential return around July 5, which, if Brazil advances as expected, would align with a round-of-16 appearance.

This is not new territory for Raphinha. The injury is reportedly his fourth hamstring issue in roughly 12 months, a pattern that has left the medical staff at Barcelona — Raphinha’s club team — openly pessimistic about rushing him back. The club fears a reinjury if he returns to full match intensity before the muscle heals completely.

“I will do everything in my power to recover and get back as soon as possible,” Raphinha wrote on social media after the injury, as quoted by ESPN.

The Financial Allegations Surrounding Raphinha

The financial allegations took shape in late June 2026, driven primarily by Brazilian media. Portal LeoDias reported that a major family conflict erupted after Raphinha’s $65 million transfer from Leeds United to Barcelona in 2022, when he and his wife, Nathália Belloli, sought to purchase an $11.4 million mansion in Catalonia — and discovered what the outlet, citing anonymous sources, described as a significant liquidity shortfall.

The site alleged that Raphinha’s father, Rafael Belloli, who co-managed his son’s career alongside former Barcelona sporting director Deco, controlled approximately 80% of advertising and image rights revenue, according to Foot Mundo, which repeated the Brazilian reporting. Raphinha reportedly severed the professional relationship with his father following the discovery. His father-in-law, Alexandre Madeira, a licensed FIFA agent, now assists with career decisions. But the allegations from Portal LeoDias remain unverified and undocumented.

Former Brazil international Vampeta added fuel to the story during a “RedCast” podcast appearance in late June, claiming Raphinha was contending with “serious family problems in addition to financial difficulties” and was “praying” for a transfer to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal to resolve the situation financially, according to Yahoo Sports.

Saudi interest in Raphinha has previously been reported, with figures cited near $194 million over four seasons, though Barcelona and Raphinha have both rejected those overtures publicly.

Reports from Brazilian outlet Metrópoles, amplified by columnist Robson Morelli, added a further layer: that Raphinha might leave the World Cup camp entirely to address the personal and financial situation, according to Athlon Sports. As of late June 2026, no such departure has occurred. Raphinha remains in the United States with the Brazil squad.

Forceful Denials of the Allegations

The denials have been forceful. Belloli, Raphinha’s wife, called the financial crisis claims “absurd,” saying that even earning 10% of her husband’s current salary would leave them “incredibly blessed,” as quoted by Goal.com. Raphinha’s cousin Igor Padilha publicly challenged Vampeta to “explain these lies.” A fact-check from Hindustan Times concluded the viral bankruptcy narrative relies on secondhand Brazilian media reporting and lacks documentation or confirmation from Raphinha, Barcelona or their representatives.

Raphinha is among Barcelona’s top earners, with reports placing his monthly salary near $1.1 million following a recent contract extension. No bank records, contracts or direct evidence have surfaced to support the 80/20 image rights claim. The allegations remain unconfirmed rumors.