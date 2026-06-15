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Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Match Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

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Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Match Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats
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(COMBO) This combination of file photos created on June 13, 2026, shows Uruguay's midfielder Federico Valverde in Montevideo, on September 6, 2024 (L); and Saudi Arabia's midfielder #10 Salem al-Dawsari in Al-Rayyan on January 21, 2024. Saudi Arabia and Uruguay will meet in a 2026 World Cup Group H football match at the Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens on June 15, 2026. (Photo by Eitan ABRAMOVICH / AFP via Getty Images)

The Saudi Arabia national football team faced the Uruguay national football team on Monday in their opening Group H match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The match between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay was held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, with both teams eager to start strongly in a group that also features Spain and Cape Verde.

Uruguay entered the tournament as favorites, while Saudi Arabia looked to build momentum under new manager Georgios Donis. The importance of this Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay encounter was heightened by the challenge of securing early points in a competitive group.

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Match Context

The buildup to Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay included an unexpected travel issue for Uruguay. The South American side arrived in Miami only 24 hours before kickoff after flight delays caused by U.S. airspace authorization problems.

Despite the disruption, Uruguay remained one of the strongest teams in the group, boasting a squad filled with experienced international players and stars from Europe’s top leagues.

Saudi Arabia entered the tournament under new leadership after Georgios Donis replaced Hervé Renard in April.

Predicted Lineups and Key Players

Saudi Arabia was expected to line up with Salem Al-Dawsari as their main attacking threat, supported by Musab Al-Juwayr and Nasser Al-Dawsari.

Uruguay relied on the attacking partnership of Darwin Núñez and Federico Viñas, while midfielders Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Manuel Ugarte provided quality and control.

Historically, Uruguay held a slight advantage in the fixture. Their most notable meeting came at the 2018 World Cup, when a goal from Luis Suárez secured a 1–0 victory. This Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay meeting added another important chapter to the rivalry as both teams chased a winning start to their World Cup campaigns.

Dogli Wilberforce is a writer covering NASCAR, Formula 1, and the IndyCar Series for Heavy Sports. He has also written for Sportsnaut, FanSided, Total Apex Sports, and Last Word on Sports. Wilberforce focuses on the NASCAR Cup Series, breaking down news, driver stories, and key moments with a clear, fast, and engaging style. His work connects headlines to context, helping readers understand what matters most in the sport. More about Dogli Wilberforce

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Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Match Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

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