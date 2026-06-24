Who Are the Best Players on Scotland’s 2026 World Cup Squad?

Scotland arrived at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with one of the strongest squads in the nation’s modern history, blending proven Premier League talent with experienced international leaders. As Steve Clarke’s side chases a place in the knockout rounds, a handful of players stand above the rest as the keys to Scotland’s success.

From captain Andy Robertson to midfield engine Scott McTominay, these are the three players most likely to shape Scotland’s World Cup fate.

Scotland is back on the world stage for the first time since 1998, drawn into a group alongside Morocco and Brazil, the same two opponents Scotland faced at that ill-fated France tournament, losing both matches. Clarke named all 26 players for the tournament, according to ESPN, and the roster carries a blend of Premier League regulars and continental veterans. The nation waited 28 years for this return, and Clarke has assembled a squad built for the moment.

Andy Robertson Leads Scotland as Captain

Robertson is the spine of this team with 92 caps, the captaincy since September 2018, and a Liverpool career that delivered every major trophy available at club level. He’s 10 appearances short of Kenny Dalglish’s all-time Scotland record.

The left-back operates as an attacking force as much as a defensive one, with overlapping runs and precision delivery that opposing defenses must account for in every match. Scotland’s shape in possession shifts around his movement on the left flank. No other player commands the same authority on or off the pitch for Clarke’s side.

Robertson’s time at Anfield is winding down as Milos Kerkez has since claimed the first-choice role at Liverpool. But for Scotland, Robertson remains the unquestioned leader. He collected all 92 of those caps across qualifying campaigns, friendlies, and major tournaments, and arrives as the nation’s most-capped active player by a significant margin.

John McGinn Drives Scotland’s Midfield

McGinn, 31, brings 85 Scotland caps and 20 international goals into this tournament. The Aston Villa midfielder is not a flashy player, but rather a tenacious, box-to-box presence who rarely misses a game or a tackle. Clarke has consistently relied on him as the midfield’s heartbeat through qualification and beyond, and McGinn has delivered at every turn.

Together, McGinn and Scott McTominay form one of the most experienced central midfield pairings Scotland has sent to a major tournament in a generation. Clarke’s results in the group stage will hinge on whether that partnership can control the tempo against Morocco and withstand a Brazil side with creative options at every position on the pitch.

Scott McTominay: Long-Range Threat

McTominay arrived at this World Cup as a different player than the one who left Manchester United two summers ago. His move to Napoli transformed him: he was named Serie A Player of the Year for 2024-25, according to ESPN, and punctuated Scotland’s qualification campaign with a bicycle kick goal in a 4-2 win over Denmark that secured the nation’s long-awaited World Cup berth.

McTominay, 29, carries 69 caps and a long-range shooting threat that gives Scotland a dimension from deep that few opponents will have prepared for. His combination of physicality and midfield positioning makes him one of the most dangerous players in Clarke’s system when space opens up in transition.