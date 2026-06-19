Scotland vs Morocco Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

Scotland’s national football team faced Morocco’s national football team in a crucial Group C clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026, with the match carrying major implications for qualification. Scotland entered the match at the top of the group after opening their campaign with a 1-0 victory over the Haitian national football team.

Morocco arrived in second place following an impressive 1-1 draw against the Brazilian national football team. With valuable points on the line, Scotland vs Morocco was viewed as one of the most important fixtures of the second round of Group C matches.

Scotland vs Morocco Match Context

Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, served as the venue for the match, better known as Gillette Stadium. Scotland entered the contest with a chance to record consecutive wins at a major tournament for the first time in their history and move within touching distance of the knockout rounds.

Morocco, meanwhile, sought to build on their strong performance against Brazil. The Atlas Lions were widely viewed as one of Africa’s strongest teams and carried momentum into the game after earning a point against one of the tournament’s favorites.

The fixture also carried historical significance. The only previous World Cup meeting between the nations came at the 1998 FIFA World Cup, when Morocco defeated Scotland 3-0.

Key Players and Team News

Scotland looked to experienced leaders such as John McGinn and Scott McTominay, while defender Scott McKenna was sidelined with an injury.

Morocco relied on stars including Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Díaz, and goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

With both teams chasing a crucial result, Scotland vs Morocco promised to play a significant role in shaping the Group C standings.

Scotland vs Morocco Half-Time Update

Morocco took a 1-0 lead into halftime against Scotland in their crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C clash at Boston Stadium after a dominant opening 45 minutes. The Atlas Lions stunned Scotland almost immediately when Ismael Saibari scored just 71 seconds after kickoff, finishing a pass from Brahim Díaz following a defensive lapse by Grant Hanley. The goal, confirmed after a brief VAR review, became the fastest scored at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Morocco continued to control the match with 78 percent possession, keeping Scotland pinned back for much of the half. Steve Clarke’s side struggled to create chances, with Kieran Tierney’s dangerous cross their best attacking moment. Morocco nearly doubled their lead when Azzedine Ounahi fired narrowly wide after a Scottish turnover, as the Atlas Lions comfortably maintained control heading into the break.

Key Match Moments

1′ GOAL – MOROCCO (1-0): Ismael Saibari scores after just 71 seconds, finishing a pass from Brahim Díaz.

2′ VAR CHECK: Saibari’s goal is reviewed for offside and confirmed.

9′ SCOTLAND CHANCE: Kieran Tierney’s cross causes concern, but Morocco clear the danger.

11′ MOROCCO CHANCE: Azzedine Ounahi fires narrowly wide after a Scottish turnover.

14′ TURNOVER: Che Adams loses possession, leading to another dangerous Moroccan counterattack.