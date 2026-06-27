World Cup: Canada vs. South Africa Round of 32 Betting Odds

Canada and South Africa face off in the first Round of 32 matchup at the 2026 World Cup. Although Canada is one of the host nations, they will play their match at Los Angeles Stadium tomorrow. The CanMNT enter as betting favorites.

Canada and South Africa have delivered memorable moments at the tournament so far. Now, both nations aim to make more history for its respective soccer programs.

Canada were Group B runner-up after a 2-1 loss to Switzerland in the final group stage matchup. Despite entering halftime tied 0-0, Switzerland came out aggressive in the 2ns half, scoring two quick goals. However, the Canadians found an offensive spark when Promise David entered the match in the 75th minute.

David scored a crucial goal to get Canada within one goal. But, they unable to score an equalizer and had to settle with 2nd place.

Meanwhile, South Africa pulled off an upset in the final Group A matchup, defeating Korea Republic 1-0. As a result, South Africa advanced to the Round of 32 as Group A runner-up, while Korea Republic advanced as the 3rd place team.

Although South Africa is coming off a strong performance, oddsmakers still favor Canada.

Canada vs. South Africa Round of 32 Betting Odds

Canada enters its first-ever World Cup knockout round matchup against South Africa as the betting favorite.

According to CanadaCasino, Canada stands as a -143 favorite on the moneyline. A $20 wager on the hosts to win in regulation would return a total payout of $33.99.

Meanwhile, South Africa enters as a sizeable underdog, sitting at +425. A $20 wager on the 2010 World Cup hosts to win in regulation would return a total payout of $105.

For bettors who believe extra time and/or penalties will be needed to decide Canada vs. South Africa, that line stands at +250.

Beyond the moneyline, the matchup features many options aside from the result. Bettors may choose to place their bets on the anytime goalscorers, which has become a popular category during the tournament.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Canadian attackers are heavily favored to find the back of the net. Canada’s Jonathan David is favored to score anytime during the match at +175.

Cyle Larin and Tajon Buchanan are the next likely goalscorers. Those lines sit at +190 and +330, respectively.

Evidence Makgopa is most likely to score for South African. His odds sit at +480.

Jesse Marsch’s Projected Starting-XI

Canada has dealt with injuries and uncertainty with crucial players during the World Cup. Head coach Jesse Marsch has difficult decisions to make for his lineup.

He has received criticism for his remark about using Alphonso Davies as a decoy during the group stage. Davies will be crucial if Canada want to have further success and reach the next round of the knockout stage.

In the Group B finale, Marsch turned to his bench to address Stephen Eustaquio’s injury. He did not risk any further injury to Eustaquio, but the midfielder entered the match in the 2nd half.

Meanwhile, Davies and Moise Bombito both had a few extra days of recovery time. Now that every match is crucial in the knockout rounds, supporters may finally see both players contribute in significant minutes.

Canada’s Projected Starting-XI:

Goalkeeper: Maxime Crepeau

Defenders: Richie Laryea, Derek Cornelius, Moise Bombito, Alistair Johnston

Midfielders: Ali Ahmed, Nathan Saliba, Stephen Eustaquio, Tajon Buchanan

Forward: Jonathan David, Cyle Larin