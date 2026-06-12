South Korea vs Czech Republic Results Today: FIFA World Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

South Korea vs Czech Republic kicked off on the opening day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup as two nations with very different stories met in Group A at Guadalajara Stadium in Mexico. The South Korea vs Czech Republic clash attracted significant attention as South Korea arrived unbeaten through qualification, while the Czech Republic returned to the World Cup stage for the first time in two decades.

With valuable points at stake in the group opener, both teams entered the match looking to make a strong statement and gain an early advantage in the race for the knockout rounds.

South Korea vs Czech Republic: Experience Meets Momentum

South Korea national football team entered the tournament carrying high expectations after navigating AFC qualification without suffering a defeat. Manager Hong Myung-bo assembled a balanced squad featuring experience and quality across the field.

The spotlight remained firmly on captain Son Heung-min, who was expected to be playing in his final World Cup. The veteran forward arrived as one of Asia’s most accomplished players and remained the focal point of South Korea’s attack.

Alongside Son, defender Kim Min-jae provided leadership at the back, while Hwang Hee-chan added pace and directness in the final third.

The Czech Republic, meanwhile, returned to the World Cup after a 20-year absence. Managed by Miroslav Koubek, the team secured qualification through dramatic playoff victories and arrived eager to prove they belonged on football’s biggest stage.

Key Players and Historical Background

The Czech attack centered around Patrik Schick, whose goalscoring record made him the team’s primary threat. Midfielder Tomáš Souček brought experience and physical presence in the center of the pitch.

The South Korea vs Czech Republic meeting carried extra intrigue because it represented the first competitive match between the two nations. Previous encounters had come only in friendly matches, with South Korea winning the most recent meeting 2-1 in Prague in 2016.

As the South Korea vs Czech Republic contest unfolded, both sides understood the importance of making a positive start in Group A. A victory could provide a major boost toward qualification, while a defeat would immediately increase pressure ahead of the remaining group matches.

South Korea Fight Through Frustrating First Half

South Korea national football team defeated Czech Republic national football team 2–1 in their opening Group A match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, overcoming a first-half stalemate to claim three important points.

South Korea controlled possession throughout much of the opening 45 minutes and created the better opportunities. Lee Kang-in tested Matěj Kovář with a powerful effort in the 14th minute, forcing the goalkeeper into a diving save.

Captain Son Heung-min also came close on multiple occasions. His 38th-minute shot drifted narrowly wide, and he was unable to connect with a dangerous cross in first-half stoppage time.

The Czech Republic focused on a physical approach and direct balls toward Patrik Schick but struggled to create clear opportunities. The first half ended 0–0 despite South Korea’s territorial advantage.

South Korea Completes Comeback After Czech Breakthrough

The game burst into life after halftime. The Czech Republic took the lead in the 58th minute when captain Ladislav Krejčí rose highest to head home from a long throw-in and make it 1–0.

South Korea responded eight minutes later. Lee Kang-in provided the assist for Hwang In-beom, who produced a delicate finish over Kovář to bring the score level at 1–1.

Manager Hong Myung-bo then made a key substitution, replacing Son with Oh Hyeon-gyu in the 69th minute.

The Czech Republic thought they had regained the lead in the 77th minute when Tomáš Souček headed into the net, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Just two minutes later, Oh Hyeon-gyu delivered the decisive moment. The substitute scored in the 79th minute, and after a quick VAR check, the goal was awarded to seal a 2–1 victory for South Korea and a winning start to their World Cup campaign.