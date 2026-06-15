Spain vs. Cape Verde: Prediction, Odds & Starting 11 Lineups for World Cup

Spain will begin its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Monday, facing World Cup debutant Cape Verde in a Group H clash at Atlanta Stadium. The match marks the first-ever meeting between the two nations and opens a tournament in which Spain is considered one of the leading contenders for the title.

Luis de la Fuente’s side arrives as the reigning UEFA Euro 2024 champion and one of the highest-ranked teams in world football. Spain enters the tournament after an unbeaten qualifying campaign and will be looking to make an early statement before tougher group-stage matches against Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

Cape Verde, meanwhile, is making its first World Cup appearance. The African nation secured qualification after edging Cameroon and arrives with momentum, having lost just once in its last 10 international matches. While Spain enters as the favorite, Cape Verde will be looking to make history on football’s biggest stage.

Spain Starting XI Lineup vs Cape Verde

Here’s a look at the official starting lineup for Spain against Cape Verde.

Cape Verde Starting XI Lineup vs Spain

Here’s a look at the official starting lineup for Cape Verde against Spain.

Spain vs. Cape Verde Prediction and Odds

Spain enters the match as the clear favorite according to odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline

Spain: -1500

Cape Verde: +3500

Draw: +1300

Over/Under

3.5 goals

Over: -128

Under: +104

SportsLine analyst Martin Green expects a low-scoring game despite Spain’s attacking talent.

“[Cape Verde] lack quality in attack, so they could struggle to score in this game,” Green told SportsLine.

Green also pointed to Spain’s defensive form.

“La Roja kept clean sheets in five of their last six competitive games, which shows just how strong the Spanish defense is.”

Spain has scored 28 goals across its last 10 international matches and enters the World Cup tied among the favorites to lift the trophy.

Lamine Yamal Fitness Update and Match Outlook

One of the biggest storylines ahead of kickoff remains the status of Barcelona star Lamine Yamal.

The 18-year-old recently returned from a hamstring injury and has been cleared to play. However, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente suggested the forward’s minutes will be managed carefully.

“The good news is that Lamine is in perfect condition,” De la Fuente said. “He’s arrived at this point in the state in which we wanted him to be.”

The Spain coach added, “The doctors say Lamine can play tomorrow without any issues. Not to play 90 minutes, but to play some minutes, yes.”

Spain still boasts an experienced core led by Rodri, Pedri, Nico Williams, Ferran Torres and Mikel Oyarzabal. De la Fuente’s squad is widely viewed as one of the strongest in the tournament after capturing the European Championship in 2024.

Cape Verde enters with confidence after a strong qualifying campaign and recent international form. Head coach Pedro Leitão Brito has encouraged his players to embrace the challenge.

“I believe the match will be competitive on the field,” Brito said. “Our will is to play without fear.”

Prediction

Spain enters the match with a significant advantage in experience, squad depth, and recent tournament success. While Cape Verde has shown resilience throughout qualifying, Spain’s defensive record and attacking quality make it the overwhelming favorite to start Group H with three points.

Prediction: Spain 3-0 Cape Verde.