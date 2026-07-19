Spain Hero Ferran Torres Career, Girlfriend, & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ferran Torres became Spain’s World Cup hero after scoring the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. The Barcelona forward broke the scoreless tie in the 106th minute of extra time at MetLife Stadium, delivering Spain its second World Cup championship. The strike was Ferran’s first goal of the soccer tournament and the third World Cup goal of his international career. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Ferran Torres Scored the Goal That Won Spain the World Cup

Spain and Argentina remained scoreless through the first 90 minutes and the opening period of extra time before Ferran finally broke through.

The forward scored in the 106th minute, giving Spain the 1-0 advantage it protected through the final whistle. His goal secured the 2026 World Cup title and became the biggest moment of his international career.

Ferran entered the final without a goal in the tournament, but he delivered when Spain needed him most. The winner raised his career total to three World Cup goals and added another major trophy to a résumé that already included Spain’s Euro 2024 championship.

2. Ferran Torres Started His Career With His Hometown Club

Ferran was born in Foios, Valencia, on February 29, 2000. Because he was born on Leap Day, his birthday only appears on the calendar once every four years.

A lifelong Valencia supporter, Ferran joined the club’s youth academy when he was 6 years old. He made his senior debut against Eibar on December 16, 2017, becoming the first player born in 2000 to appear in La Liga.

Ferran moved to Manchester City in 2020 and won the Premier League and EFL Cup during the 2020-21 season. Barcelona signed him in January 2022, bringing him back to Spain.

Despite struggling at times during his first two seasons, Ferran helped Barcelona win a domestic treble in 2024-25 before enjoying the best scoring campaign of his career the following season with 21 goals as the club captured another La Liga title.

3. Ferran Torres Became One of Spain’s Most Versatile Attackers

Ferran normally plays as a striker for Barcelona, but he has also been effective on both wings.

Spain used him on the right side during parts of the World Cup while Lamine Yamal recovered from injury. His versatility gave Spain another dangerous attacking option throughout the tournament.

Ferran entered the World Cup in outstanding form after finishing as Barcelona’s joint-leading scorer in La Liga with 16 goals. He also scored against Iraq and assisted against Peru during Spain’s final warm-up matches before the tournament.

His ability to play anywhere across the front line has helped him total 84 goals and 17 assists in 358 senior appearances for club and country.

4. Ferran Torres Shares a Special Bond With His Older Sister

Ferran was raised by his mother, M. Dolores Garcia Alcover, and grew up alongside his older sister, Arantxa.

Their relationship remains one of the closest in his life. While playing for Manchester City, the siblings even decided to get matching tattoos to celebrate their bond.

“We’ve always been so close, always together, in the good moments and in the bad ones, and this is why we decided to both have the same tattoo, because we are very important to each other,” Ferran said.

Ferran has kept much of his family life private and has rarely spoken publicly about his father.

5. Ferran Torres Previously Dated Sira Martínez

Between 2021 and 2023, Ferran was in a relationship with professional equestrian Sira Martínez, the daughter of former Spain manager Luis Enrique, according to Yahoo Sports.

Sira competes in show jumping and is a member of the Barcelona Royal Polo Club. The couple began dating while Ferran played for Manchester City and stayed together after his transfer to Barcelona.

According to multiple reports, they ended their relationship in 2023 as Sira focused on her equestrian career. Based on Ferran’s public social media activity, he is currently believed to be single.

Away from soccer, Ferran has often cited former Spain striker David Villa as his childhood idol, while former Valencia star Gaizka Mendieta was the name on his first Valencia jersey.