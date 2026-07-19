Spain vs Argentina Extra Time Results Today: FIFA World Cup Final Live Score, Updates, Stats

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final between the Spain national football team and the Argentina national football team remained level at 0-0 after 90 minutes at New York New Jersey Stadium, setting up a dramatic finish to the biggest match in world football.

The Spain vs Argentina final lived up to its billing as Spain controlled possession and created the better chances throughout regulation, while defending champions Argentina relied on disciplined defending and outstanding goalkeeping to stay in the contest. Spain finished the 90 minutes with 65 percent possession and registered 15 shots, including nine on target, but failed to find a way past goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.

Argentina struggled to create attacking opportunities and became the first team to go an entire World Cup final without recording a shot on target during regulation. The match also produced late drama when Enzo Fernández received a second yellow card in stoppage time, forcing Argentina to play the remainder of the contest with 10 men.

Spain vs Argentina Match Statistics

The Spain vs Argentina showdown highlighted Spain’s dominance in nearly every attacking category. Midfielders Rodri and Fabián Ruiz controlled possession, while Lamine Yamal repeatedly threatened Argentina’s defense.

Despite Spain’s pressure, Martínez produced nine crucial saves to keep the score level. Argentina’s defensive line, led by Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martínez, absorbed wave after wave of attacks. The defending champions offered little going forward, with Lionel Messi and Julián Alvarez unable to test Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón.

Historic Stakes in the Final

The match concluded the first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup and carried enormous historical importance. Argentina sought to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to win consecutive World Cup titles, while Spain chased their second World Cup title after their triumph in 2010.

The contest also featured a memorable generational battle between teenage star Lamine Yamal and his childhood idol Lionel Messi, who was widely expected to be playing in his final World Cup. With Argentina reduced to 10 players after Fernández’s dismissal, the closing stages promised a dramatic finish as the Spain vs Argentina final remained without a breakthrough.

First Half Extra-Time Update

The first half of extra time in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final ended scoreless, with Spain unable to break down a resilient 10-man Argentina despite dominating possession and creating the better chances at MetLife Stadium.

Key Match Moments

91′ Kickoff: Spain begin the first period of extra time and immediately take control of possession, earning an early throw-in through Marc Cucurella.

93′ Disallowed Goal – Spain: Nico Williams finds the net, but the referee rules out the goal after spotting a foul on Nicolás Otamendi in the buildup.

95′ Corner – Spain: Lamine Yamal wins a corner after his cross is deflected. Pedri’s delivery is cleared by Cristian Romero.

96′ Offside – Spain: Nico Williams is caught offside after latching onto a long pass from Rodri.

98′ Double Substitution – Spain: Martín Zubimendi replaces Rodri, while Eric García comes on for Aymeric Laporte.

100′ Goal Kick – Argentina: Ferran Torres curls a long-range effort wide of the target.

101′ Substitution – Argentina: Marcos Senesi replaces Julián Álvarez as Argentina strengthen their defense.

103′ Throw-In – Spain: Gonzalo Montiel clears the ball out under pressure, giving Spain an attacking throw-in.

104′ Yellow Card – Argentina: An Argentine defender is booked for a tactical foul to stop Lamine Yamal.

105′ End of First Half of Extra Time: Emiliano Martínez punches away Spain’s final corner before the referee brings the first extra-time period to a close with the score still 0-0.

Second Half Extra-Time Update

Spain defeated 10-man Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win the FIFA World Cup 2026, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal early in the second period of extra time.

Key Match Moments

106′ Goal – Spain 1-0 Argentina: Spain break the deadlock immediately after the restart. Nico Williams delivers a precise cross into the box, and Ferran Torres volleys past Emiliano Martínez. A brief VAR review confirms the goal.

108′ Throw-In – Argentina: Chasing the game, Argentina push forward and earn a throw-in deep inside Spain’s half through Nicolás Tagliafico.

110′ Yellow Card – Argentina: Alexis Mac Allister is booked for a tactical foul on Lamine Yamal during a dangerous Spanish counterattack.

112′ Corner – Argentina: Lionel Messi swings a corner into the box, but Spain’s defense clears the danger.

114′ Offside – Spain: Ferran Torres breaks behind the defense but is flagged offside.

115′ Goal Kick – Argentina: Lamine Yamal curls an effort just over the crossbar.

117′ Throw-In – Spain: Marc Cucurella wins a throw-in near Argentina’s corner flag as Spain run down the clock.

119′ Corner – Spain: Nico Williams takes a short corner to Pedro Porro to keep possession.

120+2′ Full-Time: Argentina launch one final attack, but Unai Simón safely gathers the ball before the referee blows the final whistle. Spain are crowned FIFA World Cup 2026 champions.