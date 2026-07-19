Spain vs Argentina Player Ratings Today: One Costly Mistake Breaks Hearts as Spain Claim World Cup Glory

Spain vs Argentina player ratings today show Spain’s midfield dominating the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final as Ferran Torres’ extra-time winner secured a 1-0 victory over Argentina at MetLife Stadium. After 90 minutes ended without a goal, the match changed early in extra time following Enzo Fernández’s red card in the 93rd minute, leaving Argentina to play with 10 men.

Spain finally found the breakthrough in the 106th minute when substitute Ferran Torres scored the winning goal to seal the country’s second FIFA World Cup title. The player ratings reflect Spain’s control throughout the match, while Argentina relied heavily on goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez to stay in the contest until the decisive moment.

Rodri and Ferran Torres Lead Spain to World Cup Title

The Spain vs Argentina player ratings today place Rodri among the standout performers after another commanding display in midfield. He earned an 8.2 rating after controlling possession, dictating the tempo, and limiting Argentina’s attacking opportunities throughout the match.

Substitute Ferran Torres earned an 8.5 rating following his winning goal in the 106th minute. His decisive finish secured Spain a 1-0 win and their second World Cup championship.

Lamine Yamal also impressed with an 8.0 rating after creating problems for Argentina’s defense throughout normal time. Pau Cubarsí continued his outstanding tournament with a 7.9 rating after another composed defensive display.

Pedro Porro finished with a 7.8 rating, while Pedri made an important impact from the bench and earned 7.7. Unai Simón and Aymeric Laporte both received 7.5 ratings. Marc Cucurella earned 7.4, Fabián Ruiz finished on 7.3, Dani Olmo received 7.1, Alex Baena earned 6.7, and Mikel Oyarzabal completed the match with a 6.5 rating. Nico Williams added energy late in the game and received a 7.4 rating after helping create the winning goal.

Spain vs Argentina Player Ratings: Emiliano Martínez Shines Despite Argentina Defeat

The Spain vs Argentina player ratings show Emiliano Martínez as Argentina’s best performer despite the defeat. The goalkeeper earned an outstanding 8.6 rating after producing several important saves that kept his side in the final until extra time.

Nicolás Tagliafico received a solid 7.4 rating, while Gonzalo Montiel and substitute Nicolás Otamendi both earned 7.0 after strong defensive performances.

Lisandro Martínez received 6.6 before leaving the match through injury, while Cristian Romero earned 6.5. Alexis Mac Allister finished with 6.4, Nico González received 6.1, and Rodrigo De Paul earned 6.0.

Julián Álvarez and Lionel Messi both struggled to influence the match and received ratings of 5.0. Nahuel Molina also earned 5.0 after coming under pressure late in the game, while Leandro Paredes finished with a 5.3 rating.

Enzo Fernández received the lowest rating of the match at 4.0 after his red card in the 93rd minute left Argentina with 10 players for the remainder of extra time.

Spain vs Argentina Player Ratings Update After World Cup Final

The final Spain vs Argentina player ratings update reflects Spain’s control across most of the match and the decisive impact of their substitutes. Rodri dominated midfield, while Ferran Torres delivered the goal that secured the World Cup trophy.

Argentina defended bravely for long periods and stayed in the contest thanks to Emiliano Martínez’s outstanding goalkeeping. However, Fernández’s sending-off changed the course of the final, allowing Spain to increase the pressure before Torres finally broke the deadlock.

The Spain vs Argentina player ratings today underline the performances that decided the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final, with Spain lifting the trophy after a hard-fought 1-0 extra-time victory.