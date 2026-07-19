Spain vs Argentina Match Results Today: FIFA World Cup Final Live Score, Updates, Stats

The 2026 FIFA World Cup reached its conclusion as the Spain national football team faced the Argentina national football team in the final at New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) on Sunday.

Spain vs Argentina brought together two of the tournament’s best teams in a historic showdown, with the reigning European champions meeting the defending world champions for football’s biggest prize.

Spain entered the final on a remarkable 37-match unbeaten run and boasted the tournament’s strongest defense after conceding just one goal in seven matches. Argentina, meanwhile, arrived as the highest-scoring team with 19 goals and aimed to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup title.

The match also featured a memorable meeting between Argentina captain Lionel Messi and Spain’s teenage star Lamine Yamal, adding another compelling storyline to an already historic occasion. Fans around the world followed every moment as two football powerhouses battled for the sport’s most prestigious trophy.

Spain vs Argentina Match Preview and Key Storylines

The buildup to Spain vs Argentina centered on the contrast between Spain’s disciplined defense and Argentina’s explosive attack. Spain conceded only one goal throughout the tournament, while Argentina scored more than any other team on the road to the final.

Statistical models also favored Spain before kickoff. The Opta Analyst Supercomputer gave Spain a 59.6 percent chance of lifting the trophy, compared to Argentina’s 40.4 percent.

Supporters also focused on the clash between generations, with Messi chasing another historic achievement while 19-year-old Yamal looked to help Spain capture another World Cup crown.

Team News and Expected Lineups

Spain was expected to start with Unai Simón in goal behind a defense featuring Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, and Marc Cucurella. Midfield leaders Rodri and Fabián Ruiz supported an attack led by Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal.

Argentina relied on Emiliano Martínez in goal, with defenders Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martínez anchoring the back line. Messi partnered with Julián Álvarez in attack as Spain vs Argentina decided the 2026 FIFA World Cup champion.