Spain vs Austria Results Today: FIFA World Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

The Spain national football team faced the Austria national football team on Thursday in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 at SoFi Stadium. The Spain vs Austria knockout clash carried enormous significance, with the winner advancing to the Round of 16 to face either the Portugal national football team or the Croatia national football team. Spain entered the match unbeaten and without conceding a goal during the group stage, while Austria arrived after securing a dramatic qualification for the knockout rounds.

Spain vs Austria Match Context

The buildup to Spain vs Austria centered on the contrasting paths both teams took to the knockout stage. Spain finished top of Group H with seven points after drawing 0–0 with the Cape Verde national football team, defeating the Saudi Arabia national football team 4–0, and beating the Uruguay national football team 1–0. Their defense remained perfect through three matches.

Austria secured second place in Group J with four points. Their place in the Round of 32 was secured by a dramatic 3–3 draw against the Algerian national football team, with Saša Kalajdžić scoring a 96th-minute equalizer. It marked Austria’s first appearance in the World Cup knockout stage since 1954.

Team News and Key Players

Spain entered the match without injured wingers Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino. That placed greater attacking responsibility on 18-year-old Lamine Yamal alongside Rodri and Pedri.

Austria reported no injuries or suspensions. Ralf Rangnick had a full squad available, led by captain David Alaba and striker Marko Arnautović.

Opta’s pre-match simulations made Spain the clear favorite, but Austria entered the knockout tie aiming to produce another surprise.